Payne, Applegate earn medals at state meet

Mason County’s Karis Applegate races toward the finish line in the 100-meter dash. Applegate earned one of her two medals on the day in the event with a seventh place finish. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

LEXINGTON — Bringing a bus load down to the KHSAA Class AA state track and field meet on Friday, Mason County’s Karis Applegate and Rachel Payne stood out the most on the day in which they finished 11th as a team in the meet.

Applegate came home with three medals, Payne earning two as they earned 19 of the team’s 25 points on the day.

Applegate finished sixth in the 200 meters (26.69), seventh in the 100-meter dash (12.75) and helped the 4×100 relay team set a school record that was 18 years old. The junior battled an injury towards the second half of the season, gutted it through and earned some medals on Friday.

“It was mentally challenging. Mentally hard to come out here and compete. I knew I had to put a good run down and show them what I got. Put all the hard work in the beginning of the season and didn’t want that to go to waste. I’m still injured and will need some time off to recover. Just had to push through today,” Applegate said.

Payne had a disappointing start after not medaling in the 100-meter hurdles, but bounced back quickly with a fourth place finish in the high jump (5-0), clearing the height for just the second time all year and finishing third in the 300-meter hurdles (47.95), her strongest event.

“A lot of it was frustration from the 100. It was in the past, can’t do anything to change it and wanted to come out strong in the high jump and 300 hurdles,” Payne said, who competed in her last high school event, a decorated career that also included being a standout on the soccer and basketball teams. “Out of all three of the main sports in my high school, track was definitely my favorite. All the coaches, Coach Kachler as everyone says is the GOAT and I think that’s 100 percent true. The coaches and my teammates made it so enjoyable, there’s just something about track I don’t know how to explain it.”

Payne is looking to be a preferred walk-on at Western Kentucky University to continue her track and academic career.

It wraps up a rather long outdoor season, extended a couple more weeks than normal. It was a memorable one that started in the beginning of March as both the Mason County boys’ and girls’ teams claimed state indoor titles. The Lady Royals followed that up with a Class AA, Region 6 title and finished 11th on the day Friday.

“If there’s one thing I regret, was just how we couldn’t stay healthy all season. We limped into this today,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “Talking to the kids tonight at the team meal, you could tell they were spent. They were happy, but they were running on fumes, we all were. It was a very trying year.”

Here’s a look at some other top finishes on the day Friday:

PINKLEY A NATURAL

This was Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley’s first year running track and he proved to be a natural in the sport. A week after winning the Class AA, Region 6 110-meter hurdles title, Pinkley finished seventh and earned a podium finish in the Class AA meet Friday. He finished in a time of 16.22.

“Coach Brown a new teacher at the high school asked me if I wanted to run and I thought sure, why not. I was running a 22 at the beginning of the season in this event, I’m all the way down to a 16 now, top seven in 2A, couldn’t have done it without him,” Pinkley said. “Just wanted to focus on another sport besides football and just get better as time goes on. A lot of practice into it. I’m surprised I made it this far, want to keep focusing on it and get ready for my senior year.”

Pinkley also set a PR in the triple jump with a distance of 39-feet, 6.5 inches, placing 11th.

PEASE SISTERS EARN MEDALS

Fleming County’s Erin Pease got herself a medal in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 16.70. She entered the event seeded seventh and topped her region runner-up time of 17.11 by nearly a half-second. Pease also competed in the triple jump, finishing 13th (31-3.50), 13th in the 300 hurdles (51.16) and 13th in the pole vault (7-06).

Peases’ sister Kalynn also earned a medal on the day with an eighth place finish in the long jump (16-4.25). She also competed in the 200 meters, placing 16th (27.28), 14th in the 100 meters (13.13) and didn’t record a height in the high jump. Erin is a sophomore, Kalynn just an eighth grader, they’ll be back.

LAVINDER MEDALS IN 3,200

Mason County’s Elizabeth Lavinder earned a podium finish placing seventh in the 3,200 in a time of 12:09.60. The Mason County sophomore earned a runner-up finish at the Class AA, Region 6 meet last week and followed it up with a medal on Friday. Her running mate Alyssa Bisotti finished 12th in the event in a time of 12:40.99. Lavinder and Bisotti also ran the 1,600, finishing 11th and 16th respectively.

LADY ROYALS RELAY TEAMS MEDAL TWICE

The Mason County girls 4×100 and 4×800 teams earned medals on Friday. The 4×100 team of Karis Applegate, Kenzie Gulley, Madison Hall and Neveah Wright set a 18-year old school record with a time of 51.09.

“They had been talking about trying to get that record all year long. Finally got some practice time together and been piecing them together all season. Some played other sports or we had injuries,” Kachler said. “The core group together finally got a few days consecutive to work on handoffs and that paid off today. For a group that never ran before at the state meet and three of the four never running here period, they did a heck of a job.”

The 4×800 team of Kynedee Mauney, Paige Decker, Hayden Faris and Layla Henderson finished eighth in a time of 10:32.44.

YOUNG NOT SHOWING YOUTH

Mason County seventh grader Lexi Young earned a medal with a sixth place finish in the long jump with a distance of 16-feet, nine inches. She topped her region distance by nearly four inches to jump a couple spots ahead of her seed coming in. The future is bright for the Lady Royals in the event, Young’s teammate Kenzie Gulley finishing 12th with a jump of 15-feet, 7.5 inches. Gulley is just an eighth grader.

“The future is bright in our horizontal jumping events,” Kachler said. “We went 1-2 in the long jump in region and 2-3 in the triple jump.”

SIMS, WILLIAMS SET PRS

Mason County’s Avery Sims set a PR in the 400 meters with a time of 1:03.79. This is Sims first year running track since eighth grade and the sophomore has showed her potential.

“She’s just starting to scratch the surface. Her potential upside is unreal. She’s a natural in the 400 and is just figuring it out,” Kachler said.

Fleming County’s Lexi Williams set a PR in the shot put with a throw of 28-feet, 3.75 inches and placed 17th.