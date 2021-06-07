‘Breds race past Polar Bears

Harrison County shortstop Cliff McIlvain makes a throw over to first. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Bracken County’s Corbin Combess makes a throw over to first base. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Bracken County’s Hank Krift throws over to first base. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
TAYLOR MILL — What turned into a promising start quickly turned into disaster and a season ending 14-4 defeat for Bracken County at the hands of Harrison County on Saturday in the 10th Region baseball tournament quarterfinals.
A single followed by an error got the Polar Bears on the board in the top of the first, but the Thorobreds responded with 12 runs in the bottom of the first to go ahead and punch their ticket to Monday’s semifinal against Scott.
“We just couldn’t get out of the first inning. Walked batters, made a couple of mistakes in the field and it just is what is,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said.
Already met with some adversity prior to the game in which the Polar Bears were without three players, they had just 12 players in uniform by the time of Saturday’s first pitch.
Seniors and starters Nathan Jefferson and Nathan Lippert as well as freshman Thomas Rudd were unavailable to play in the region opener.
“Rather not talk about it. Had three starters missing and just next man up,” Krift said.
But they picked up some wind in their sails when Joshua Hamilton singled to left, later scoring Hank Krift on a throwing error to start the game off.
It was short lived however, the ‘Breds sending 16 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, putting up the 12 spot with seven hits, five walks and two errors.
Conserving arms for their next game, Harrison County turned to its reserves the rest of the way to close out the game.
The Polar Bears showed some fight with runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to extend the game from being a run-rule, but Harrison ended the contest in the bottom of the fifth when Mason Smiley tripled and later scored on a passed ball to make it 14-4.
“I told the guys before the whole game that I wanted them to be positive the whole game and they were positive the whole game. We’ve been missing that all year and this game was probably the best that I’ve seen. Even though we were down 10 runs in the first inning, we stayed positive and inched our way back,” Krift said.
It puts an end to the Polar Bears season at 14-18, gaining valuable experience for a lineup that featured six of their nine primary starters as underclassmen.
“Have to get them experience. That’s what we lacked going into this season was game-time experience. Losing that full year of experience last year really hurt us,” Krift said. “These boys are hungry. They absolutely hate to lose and want to be good at baseball. They eat and sleep baseball. That’s what I have going for me is they’re going to do their work in the summer and when I see them in the fall it’s just going to continue.”
Ross Lucas led the Polar Bears at the plate with two doubles and a run scored. Hamilton, Colin Combess, Hank Krift and Brian Colemire all went 1-for-3 at the plate, Krift adding two RBI and Colemire with a double and a run scored while later being named to the All-Tournament team for his efforts.
“He was always all about the team, it was never about Brian Colemire. He’s a real true character for our team and that’s a guy you admire and love to coach,” Krift said.
Harrison County faces Scott Monday evening in the semifinals. The Eagles rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Bourbon County, 4-2.
Monday’s location of the tournament site has been moved to Meinken Field in Covington. Harrison and Scott play at 5, Campbell County and Nicholas County at 7:30 p.m.
THOROBREDS 14, POLAR BEARS 4 (5 INNINGS)
BRACKEN COUNTY — 101-11x-x — 4-6-4
HARRISON COUNTY — (12)10-01x-x — 14-13-3
2B — (BC) Lucas 2, Colemire (HC) C. Vaughn
3B — (HC) White, Smiley
RBI — (BC) Krift 2
R — (BC) Krift, Lucas, Colemire, Combess (HC) Harris 2, McIlvain 2, Lewis, White 2, C. Vaughn 2, Smiley 2, Feeback, Herrington, B. Vaughn
WP — Craycraft. LP — Krift.
Records: Bracken County 14-18, Harrison County