10th Region baseball awards

June 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0

Player of the Year — Dalton Davenport, Nicholas County

Coach of the Year — Travis Sims, Nicholas County

Assistant Coach of the Year — Josh Earlywine, Nicholas County

Sophomore East All-Stars — Ryan Johnson, Nicholas County and Aydan Hamilton, Campbell County

Sophomore Alternates — Lincoln Morris, Nicholas County and Ethan Verst, Pendleton County

Junior East All-Stars — Davis Johnson, Montgomery County and Jake Napier, Campbell County

Junior Alternates — Greg Vineyard, Campbell County, Charles Hartig, Bishop Brossart and Ben Dewalt, George Rogers Clark

Senior East All-Star Recognition — Dalton Davenport, Nicholas County, Brandon Dyer, Montgomery County and Logan Stevenson, Campbell County

