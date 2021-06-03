Lady Royals dominate region meet for title

Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley races toward the finish line in the 110-meter hurdles. Pinkley won the region title in the event in a time of 16.20. Pinkley also won the triple jump in the region meet. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
Only a weather delay halted the inevitable.
It wasn’t a matter of if, it was by how much the Mason County girls’ track and field team was going to win the Class AA, Region 6 meet Thursday on their home track.
They did so by 82 points, scoring 179 points in the region meet held at the Intermediate School to claim supremacy, Ashland Blazer coming in second with 97 points.
The weather delayed the meet for two hours and 15 minutes, but once that first gun went off for the 4×800 relay, the Lady Royals got down to business.
“I think they were ready to come out and dominate and that’s what they did,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “Thought they did a fantastic job, lot of kids really stepped up and a lot of PRs on top of being regional champions. To do that on the big stage is what you really want out of a championship team.”
The Lady Royals ended up bringing home six regional titles out of the 18 events, eight other runner-up finishes and securing a berth to the June 11 KHSAA state meet in Lexington. Plenty of others will most likely earn an at-large bid as they’ll await the compiled results from around the rest of the regional meets across the state.
“That’s icing on the cake. Virtually the whole team is going to be headed to the state meet, that’s amazing,” Kachler said.
Individual champs included Rachel Payne in the 100-meter hurdles (16.91) and the 300 hurdles (47.76), Kenzi Gulley in the long jump (16-6.25), Morgan Carpenter in the pole vault (8-0), while the 4×100 team of Karis Applegate, Gulley, Madison Hall and Neveah Wright (51.91) and the 4×400 team of Carpenter, Payne, Paige Decker and Avery Sims (4:19:00) all finished first in their respective events.
Runners-up included Karis Applegate in the 100-meter dash (12.93), Cece Hiatt in the triple jump (31-9.5), Lexi Young in the high jump (4-10) and long jump (16-5.5), Sarah Payne in the pole vault (7-6), Elizabeth Lavinder in the 3,200 (12:12.33) and the 4×800 team of Kynedee Mauney, Paige Decker, Hayden Faris and Layla Henderson (10:36.53) and 4×200 team of Carpener, Alexis Decker, Jennifer Buttery and Wright (1:54.74) all punched their tickets to state as well.
A total of 10 more at-large berths will be handed out in the coming days once all region meets are complete in Class AA. Each region is awarded two auto berths regardless of time, distance or height, the next 10 best results earning a berth to the state meet.
After tying Ashland in 2019 and the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID, it gives the Lady Royals their first outright region title since 2014. They’ve been building up for this moment, dominating in cross country, winning a team indoor track and field state title earlier this year and putting the pieces together to make it all fit.
“They keep doing it. I’m just the shepherd of the flock,” Kachler said. “It’s fulfillment of a lot of hard work these kids have put in really and truthfully. It’s the benefits of all their efforts.”
Other local regional champions on the day include Fleming County’s Logan Pinkley in the 110-meter hurdles (16.20) and the triple jump (38-8.5) and Lady Panthers Erin Pease in the triple jump (31-10).
Runner-ups include Pease in the 100-meter hurdles (17.11) and 300 hurdles (51.56), Lewis County’s Austin Howard in the 100-meter dash (11.85), Mason County’s A.J. Barrett in the pole vault (11-0), Royals Alix Flinders in the 400 (53.56), Fleming County’s Lexi Williams in the shot put (27-11.75) and the Royals 4×200 team of Flinders, Asher Braughton, Colton Riggs and Austin Moreland (1:36.89).
Due to time constraints with the delay of the meet, this story had to be done quickly and couldn’t be covered in full-depth.
TEAM STANDINGS
GIRLS
1. Mason County — 179
2. Ashland Blazer — 97
3. Rowan County — 84
4. Boyd County — 63
5. Fleming County — 55
6. Russell — 36
7. East Carter — 22
8. Lewis County — 12
9. Greenup County — 8
BOYS
1. Russell — 104
2. Rowan County — 95
3. Ashland Blazer — 91
4. Greenup County — 82
5. Boyd County — 63
6. East Carter — 37
6. Mason County — 37
8. Fleming County — 28
9. Lewis County — 14