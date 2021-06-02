GOLF

Commonwealth Cup returns after inaugural success

June 2, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Trying to build off its opening year success, the second annual Commonwealth Cup returns to Laurel Oaks Golf Course this weekend for a unique, 36-hole tournament with multiple formats throughout.

Striving for something different when they got it going last year, tournament organizers Tyler Lippert, Jackson Frame, Mason Butler and Jake O’Mara wanted to create a tournament that wasn’t what a standard scramble, alternate shot or best ball would bring. So they’re bringing them all into play with all three formats being played during the two days on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-man tournament features holes one through six for best ball, seven through 12 a scramble and 13 through 18 alternate shot. A total of 74 two-man teams have registered.

“The tournament filled up within 90 minutes when registration opened up earlier in the year,” Lippert said. “We’ve got people coming from Arkansas, New York, Tennessee and North Carolina. Kind of random, but we’ll take it.”

Some new features this year added include an electronic scoreboard, a live stream of the first hole on Facebook Live, and crystal trophies handed out to the winners.

A Par 3 contest will take place Friday night to kick things off that includes two, $10,000 hole-in-one prizes on Hole No. 4 and 12 if the feat is accomplished.

The tournament will be broken down into six flights after the first 18 holes of play on Saturday and into Sunday. Winners will receive cash prizes in each flight on top of trophies.

The Par 3 contest will be broken into four flights and starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

The 36-hole tournament begins Saturday at 8 a.m.

Tyler Lippert and B.J. Knox are the defending champions, but will get some stiff competition from a field that features the Mid-South Conference Tournament champion Justin Warman from Campbellsville who was paired up with Thomas More grad Kyle Alexander with seven career wins, but Alexander is unable to attend now, another tough pair includes Kentucky State Amateur champion Logan Hogge paired up with Logan McIntosh, Tad Barton and Kelby Robinson and Jeremy Martin and Matt Epperson.

“We’d love to win it again, but know it will be tough. Should be another competitive field and with this format it opens things up for everyone,” Lippert said.

Some locals to keep an eye on include Corey Richmond paired up with Jake O’Mara, Jackson Frame and Joseph Clark, Matthew Grayson and Michael Crabtree, Deron Feldhaus and Troy Grooms, Eric Schumacher and Evan Schumacher and Bill O’Mara and Craig Horton.

Spectators are open to come watch as they please over the course of the weekend.

