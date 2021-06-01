Kalb and Campbell’s run ends in second round of state

After getting an opening round win at the KHSAA state tennis tournament on Tuesday, Mason County’s boys doubles team of Evan Kalb and Nate Campbell had their season come to an end in the second round.

Kalb and Campbell, who came in as the 10th Region champs, defeated the 6th Region champ from Desales’ Nathan Lawson and Max Newkirk on Tuesday morning in the first round at Top Seed in Nicholasville, 6-1, 6-2.

They then were upended by the No. 9 seed in the tournament from North Oldham, Luke Colson and Samuel Gurevich, 6-4, 6-2.

The loss concludes their season that ended with a 17-3 record in doubles play, including going undefeated in 10th Region action. Last week they became the first boys’ doubles team from the program to win the regional title since 2007.

“Evan and Nate had a fantastic season and I’m very proud of both of them. They were one of the final 32 teams left standing at the state tournament. These accomplishments are the results of their hard work and their passion for the sport of tennis,” Royals coach Andy Clarke said. “Evan and Nate are two fantastic young men, they have been a joy to coach and they’ve been great teammates. We are going to miss them, but we are excited for their futures.”

Campbell will continue his tennis and academic career at Hanover College in Indiana next year, Kalb is headed to the University of Kentucky for academics.

First and second round play got underway on Tuesday for boys and girls singles and doubles action, the tournament runs through Thursday, both at Top Seed and the University of Kentucky.