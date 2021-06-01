Lady Royals still queens of diamond in 39th

The 39th District still runs through Mason County on the softball diamond.
It was supposed to be the changing of the guard as Bracken County looked poised to take over the crown that had been held by the Lady Royals since 2016. They had defeated Mason County twice during the regular season, both within the last 18 days.
But Mason County had other plans Monday, knocking off the Lady Bears 6-3 in the semifinals before shutting out St. Patrick 8-0 in the championship game for their fifth straight district title.
“Every year I get told I schedule too tough, schedule too tough, but the end of the year we take care of business when we need to because we’ve played good competition all year,” Lady Royals coach Adam Sapp said. “They played fantastic today. One of the things I preached to them over the past few weeks during those other two games is that we’re playing for May 31st. We’re not worried about these two, they can win these two all they want, we’re playing for May 31st and by golly, that’s what they did. They played their guts out today, they played hard and executed what we wanted to do, played the short game really well, bunted, made them make plays to win the ball game.”
The Lady Royals did it with nearly flawless defense, not committing an error in the 14 innings played and slugged out 26 hits in the two contests.
Marcella Gifford held the Lady Bears to three hits in the first contest in a complete game effort, Tabitha Sapp tossing a complete game three-hitter in the championship.
Kenzi Gulley, Micaela Hamilton, Shelby Thompson, Gifford, Kennadi Kirk, Olivia Pawsat and Allison Gibbs were the big contributors at the plate on the day, combining for 24 of the Lady Royals 26 hits in the two games.
The semifinal contest was a back-and-forth affair through four innings, the Lady Royals jumping out to a 1-0 lead thanks to the speed from Gulley, Hamilton later driving her in on a groundout.
Bracken got two back in the second as Gifford walked the bases loaded, Ella Johnson driving in a run with a sac fly followed by a Gracie Ramsey RBI single.
Mason answered in the third in nearly the exact same scenario as the first, Gulley reaching on a single, stealing two bases before a Hamilton groundout tied the score up at 2-2.
Pawsat broke the tie in the fourth with an RBI single to make it 3-2 Lady Royals, Bracken answering in the bottom half with another Johnson sac fly RBI.
The Lady Royals added two in the fifth, a Gifford RBI double followed by another Pawsat RBI single to make it 5-3. They’d add another in the sixth, Thompson’s RBI single to give them another insurance run.
Gifford really settled down after allowing the third run in the fourth, retiring the final nine batters she faced to alleviate any sort of late inning drama.
“She’s really done a great job all year. For her to be thrust into a role that she wasn’t expecting to have to fill with a tough schedule and us struggling on defense a lot of days,” Sapp said.
The loss ends Bracken County’s season at 16-17. It was a frustrating day at the plate for the Lady Bears, who struck out just one time, but seemingly any bit of contact found a Lady Royals glove.
“Hats off to them. They came prepared, didn’t make any mistakes and were ready to play,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said. “We were prepared, their hits fell, little bloopers fell and played really sharp today. It’s their district right now, they own it right now and we had a chance to take it. We’re not done yet. We’ve got a lot of talent on this team, just really hard to see the seniors play their last game.”
In the championship tilt, the Lady Royals jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after two innings of play and that was all Sapp needed in the circle.
The Lady Saints were able to muster up just three singles on the day and their biggest threat coming in the fourth inning with back-to-back singles from Caroline McKay and Madison Hedgecock, but unable to do anything from there, Sapp retiring 11 of the last 12 batters she faced.
Hamilton and Gifford racked up two RBI apiece for the Lady Royals in the game, Kirk leading the way at the plate with a three-hit game.
Both teams now advance to the 10th Region tournament that is expected to begin on Saturday at Harrison County. Each team will find out their opponent on Wednesday during the tournament draw.
The Lady Saints made quick work of Augusta, 15-0 in three innings in the other semifinal on the day on Monday.
Makenna Roush hit an inside-the park homerun and struck out eight of the 10 batters she faced in the circle, tossing a no-hitter. Augusta’s only runner that reached was on a strikeout and the runner reaching base due to a passed ball.
St. Patrick blew the game open in the second inning with 12 runs scored, bringing 17 batters to the plate in the frame, drawing seven walks, two hit by pitches and collecting four hits, one of them being Roush’s inside-the-park homer that scored three.
The victory for the Lady Saints earned their first 10th Region tournament berth since 2016.