Royals all business in district title win

Mason County’s Eli Porter rounds third and heads home during the fourth inning of the Royals 39th District baseball championship contest against Bracken County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
AUGUSTA — When the third out came in the seventh inning to seal Mason County’s fifth straight 39th District championship with a 9-2 win over Bracken County, there were no Gatorade baths, doggy piles or hugs.
It was just business as usual for the Royals, hoisting the trophy once again for what’s become more of an expectation these days.
“That’s just the culture change. We play our hearts out for district and we think it’s a big game, but it’s not our end goal, it’s just business. Real postseason starts next week,” Royals senior Asher Braughton said.
The Royals did it on Monday with patience at the plate, drawing eight walks, collected seven hits and took advantage of three Polar Bear errors. Eli Porter struck out nine in four innings of work, Jake Hardeman continued his dominance of Bracken this season with two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth and Carson Pugh slugged out three hits in the victory, defeating their district foes for the third time this year.
“We looked at this one as if we hadn’t played them yet this year. This was the championship game, baseball is a funny sport, but we just needed to take care of what we can control,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said. “Third game against them, both teams have some good young players and it’s going to be a battle for the next few years. We hit the ball a little bit, knew if we threw strikes, we’d have a chance. Our defense played fantastic today I thought. If we get decent pitching, hit a little bit and play our defense we’re going to be a problem.”
Their focus quickly shifts to what lies ahead as one streak continues and they look to break another by winning in the regional tournament. They’ve failed to do so since 2014, carrying a six-game losing streak into the 10th Region Tournament that will begin Sunday.
This year aligns like many others in years past with the talent to put a scare and knock off any team in the region with their mixture of pitching depth, sound defense, timely hitting and aggressive running on the basepaths.
They’ve got some confidence too, able to get over to a slow start to the season having won 10 of their last 14 games since a COVID protocol break in late April.
“Ever since we had the change in coaching our sophomore year, I’ve got all faith in coaching, not a worry. We’ve got the talent, we can fight, we’ve won some big games this year, we’ve beat Rowan, we’ve beat Clark, had a lot of tight games. We can do it,” Royals senior Brayden Porter said.
Bracken took an early 1-0 lead after loading the bases in the first, scoring on Hank Krift’s sacrifice fly. Eli Porter quickly settled down from there, striking out eight of the next 10 batters he faced.
The Royals quickly responded with two in the bottom half of the first, Pugh’s RBI single followed by a bases loaded walk from Krift to Westin Messer making it 2-1.
Landon Scilley opened up the floodgates in a five-run fourth inning starting things off with an RBI double, Brayden Porter added an RBI single, followed by a Jamison Gifford two-run double and a Polar Bears error bringing another run home to make it 7-1.
The third Polar Bears error of the game allowed two more runs to score in the fifth to make it 9-1.
Bracken added a run in the seventh, Joshua Hamilton singling home Evan Tarter to make it a 9-2 final. Hamilton had three of the four Polar Bear hits on the day, Nathan Jefferson the other.
Krift took the loss on the mound, struggling to find his control with six walks in 3.1 innings to go with five hits and four earned runs allowed.
The Polar Bears will enter the region tournament as a two-seed, facing either Scott, Harrison County or Montgomery County. They’ll find their opponent out during Wednesday’s draw.
The Royals will face either Campbell County, Nicholas County or Bourbon County in the opening round.
The 10th Region tournament begins Sunday at two host sites, Scott or Campbell County. Semifinals are Monday at Scott with the championship to be played June 8 at Scott High. Sunday’s game times and location will be determined during Wednesday’s draw.
ROYALS 9, POLAR BEARS 2
BRACKEN COUNTY — 100-000-1 — 2-4-3
MASON COUNTY — 200-520-x — 9-7-0
2B — (MC) Scilley, Gifford
RBI — (BC) Krift, Hamilton (MC) Gifford 2, Messer, Scilley, Pugh, B. Porter
R — (BC) Lucas, Tarter (MC) E. Porter 2, Scilley 2, Braughton 2, B. Porter 2, Stice
WP — Porter. LP — Krift.
Records — Bracken County 14-17, Mason County 12-9