Sports on TV

May 29, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Richmond
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: National 1, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.
7 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fayetteville, N.C.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
4 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Duke, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Georgia, Super Regional, Gainesville, Fla.
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
3 p.m.
ABC — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Washington, Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Arizona, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Missouri vs. James Madison, Super Regional, Game 2, Columbia, Mo.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech at UCLA, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
5:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play – Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
5 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Great Britain vs. Czech Republic, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Norway, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Houston OR NY Yankees at Detroit
7 p.m.
FOX — Milwaukee at Washington OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at NY Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Milwaukee at Miami, First Round, Game 4
4 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 4
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 6
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, East Division Final, Game 1
RUGBY
9 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Austin at Utah
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Harlequins (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Final, Porto, Portugal
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Houston
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston
9 p.m.
FS1 — South Division: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Finals
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
Sunday, May 30
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Italy, Mugello, Italy (taped)
6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.
1 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Nebraska
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Mason, Ohio
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA: TBD, Championship, Raston, La.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
4 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Purdue
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Towson, Md.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 1, 113 miles, Issoire, France (taped)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play – Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Nationals: Taft (Conn.) vs. Culver (Ind.), Semifinal, Washington
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Nationals: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. St. John’s College High School (Washington), Semifinal, Washington
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Italy, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Latvia vs. Finland, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit OR Miami at Boston
2 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: TBD at Colorado, Second Round, Game 1
10:30 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, Second Round
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN — International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S., St. Gallen, Switzerland
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris