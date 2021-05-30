Lady Royals Area 7 champs in region tune-up

Fleming County student-athlete Buddy Morgan died Friday morning from injuries too much to overcome in a May 15 automobile accident.

Morgan had been fighting for his life for nearly two weeks before his latest setback was too much to overcome.

He was 18.

“It’s just hard to break it down into words right now. A heartbreaking day,” Panthers football coach Bill Spencer said. “Even though it was two weeks ago with the accident, this was just news we weren’t prepared for. Thinking back about what he’s done and who he is and who he was. People say this a lot, but he was a great kid, he really was. I’m not just saying that. Highly intelligent, very personable. He was a lot to us, more than just football. He wanted to know how your family was and people were doing. He was a genuine person and cared about people.”

Morgan was leaving the Panthers home baseball game on May 15 after they defeated Morgan County 10-6 and celebrated Senior Day. Morgan went 2-for-3 in the game with two RBI, a walk and two stolen bases. It would unfortunately be the last time he’d take the field.

On their way home with his younger brother Hoss, they had a tire blowout and lost control of their vehicle on Ky Rt 165. Unable to correct, the vehicle hit a brick mailbox and then went airborn, ejecting the two from the vehicle and both needing to be airlifted to UK HealthCare in Lexington.

Hoss had a brief hospital stay after suffering a fractured elbow and heel with some road rash.

Buddy wasn’t as fortunate. He had been fighting. Fighting for his life and was winning. He broke his pelvis, ruptured his diaphragm, had uncontrollable bleeding. Multiple surgeries included his small intestine and his gall bladder needing to be removed.

The first couple of days were rough, but Buddy kept fighting. His numbers started to look good, levels started getting to where they needed to be and the dialysis he was put on was doing its job.

The Fleming County community rallied around the Morgan’s, their church family built a wheelchair ramp at their house. The football team did some work on their farm. The Morgan’s moved from Colorado to the community four years ago and were overwhelmed with support during this time.

“We don’t have any family here. We didn’t know a soul coming here. For the community to reach out to us, it’s a real big deal,” Buddy and Hoss’ mother Stephanie said in an interview with WKYT.

When the Panthers baseball team played in Grayson to take on the Raiders on May 19, Hoss Morgan was able to throw out the first pitch from his wheelchair about halfway to the mound. Right down the middle for a strike.

Things continued to look up as Buddy looked to be on the mend, surgeries were successful, even breathing without a machine and able to respond to his family at the hospital. He was taken off dialysis. Doctors said he was improving.

A miracle doctors described he was still alive to that point, nine days after the accident.

Then came surgery on his pelvis, they were able to get 2/3 of it done initially, the doctor saying the damage was the worst he’s seen in over a decade. Clotting started to become an issue in his liver and his blood.

Then Thursday night one of his lungs had collapsed again.

At 8:52 a.m. Friday morning, Buddy Morgan was pronounced dead. No more fighting, it was time to go home with the Lord.

“Buddy made it home and into the arms of our Heavenly Father. He was at peace. Love each other. Thank you for loving our boy,” Stephanie Morgan said in a Facebook post.

Buddy Morgan fought tooth and nail.

He would have graduated Saturday. He had signed his letter of intent a little over two months ago to continue his academic and football career at University of the Cumberlands.

”I received an email from his college coach this morning where he was going to go to school. He had talked about all those things that stood out, he had a great spirit about him and a tremendous work ethic and that’s what drew them to him,” Spencer said. “Things like this happen sometimes to good people. Don’t know the answers to why things like this happen. Just a very sad situation. No matter what happens to us in sports, there’s a lot of things we can’t control, but we can control attitude and effort. Buddy always had a big ‘ole smile on his face and lit everything up. He was always one of the first ones in, always smiling and eager and ready to go. Effort-wise, Buddy was a kid that gave that extra, he never had a second gear. If he was doing something, he was doing it full speed. That’s what stands out is just how positive and how hard of a worker he was.”

Morgan played quarterback for the Panthers towards the latter part of the 2020 season and was the Panthers primary catcher on the diamond.

He threw for 600 yards and six touchdowns and ran for another 244 yards and three touchdowns. His athleticism impressed coaches at the next level to give him a chance to continue his football career.

Not only was he an exceptional athlete, but Buddy cared off the field too.

“Coach Glascock and I were speaking this week about how Buddy was the type of kid that didn’t really care to speak about football, coverages, formations, snap counts, etc. Buddy wanted to talk about life. ‘How was your day?’ ‘How was work?’ ‘How’s your son doing? You should bring him out to the locker room sometime.’ Buddy meant so much to me as a coach as I had the privilege to get to know him over the last three years. He was a brother, a friend, a teammate and became such a wonderful young man. We will truly miss you Buddy,” Panthers assistant football coach Heath Burnett said in a Facebook post.

He was the Panthers leading hitter this season in baseball, hitting .379 with 11 RBI and showed his speed with 26 stolen bases in 28 attempts.

Fleming County is slated to open up postseason play on Sunday when they host Bath County in the 61st District semifinals. Over the past two weeks, the team has adapted the “415” motto, the “4” representing Buddy’s number, the “5” for Hoss.

According to The Daily Independent’s Zack Klemme story earlier this week on the Morgan’s, the “1” came about through happenstance, Panthers baseball coach Austin Hart put “4” and “5” on the Panther Field scoreboard for the prayer vigil and couldn’t get the “1” in the middle off the scoreboard’s inning indicator.

“But about halfway through the prayer vigil, somebody that was speaking said, we’re with No. 4 and 5, but we are one with them right now,” Hart said. “As a group, we were ‘one’ with ‘4’ and ‘5.’ So everybody has been putting ‘415’ on their hats and on their wrists while they’re playing.”

Fleming County High School held another prayer vigil Friday evening to help the community mourn a loss of their own. Friday was a tough day for the community, Saturday will be another tough one and Sunday one can only imagine will be tough for his teammates, coaches and fans as they have to play a win or go home game to continue their season.

One thing is certain, they’ll have the support from the “415” and the community surrounding them.