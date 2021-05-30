HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Lady Royals Area 7 champs in region tune-up

May 30, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

In what was pretty much a preview of the Class AA, Region 6 track and field meet set to take place Thursday, Mason County’s girls gave a glimpse of just how dominant they may be in the Area 7 Championships on Saturday at Mason County.

The Lady Royals dominated the 14-team field and won the meet by 75 points, scoring 166 points with second place Ashland Blazer totaling 91 points.

The Area 7 meet includes all the schools in the region meet set to take place this week, with added Class A and other AA schools out of region in it. Nine schools will participate in Thursday’s meet, Mason, Ashland, Boyd County, East Carter, Fleming County, Greenup County, Lewis County, Rowan County and Russell.

The Lady Royals did it again with their depth, Rachel Payne and the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams as the lone first-place finishers, but they added 11 second place finishes, two third place finishes and four fourth place finishes to do the majority of their scoring on the day.

Payne won the girls’ high jump (4-10), and the 4×100 relay team of Karis Applegate, Madison Hall, Kenzi Gulley and Neveah Wright (53.51) and the 4×400 relay team of Rachel Payne, Alexis Decker, Avery Sims and Sarah Payne (4:27.62) won their respective events.

Payne also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (17.27) and 300 hurdles (48.25) while Applegate also added two second place finishes in the 100-meter dash (13.03) and 200 meters (27.63). Alyssa Bisotti finished second in the 3,200 (12:13.70) as did Lexi Young in the high jump (4-06), Sarah Payne in the pole vault (7-00), Gulley in the long jump (15-08) and the girls 4×200 relay team of Jennifer Buttery, Neveah Wright Alexis Decker and Madison Hall (1:58.06) and the girls 4×800 relay team of Paige Decker, Alyssa Bisotti, Kynedee Mauney and Layla Henderson (10:44.58).

Bisotti added third in the 1,600 (5:36.83) and Elizabeth Lavinder in the 3,200 (12:23.14).

Paige Decker secured a fourth place finish in the 1,600 (5:39.90), as did Avery Sims in the 400 (1:05.14), Madison Howard in the triple jump (29-04.5) and Tori Lavinder in the discus (71-07).

Fleming County’s girls finished seventh with 44 points, Lewis County’s girls tied for 12th with 11 points.

Erin Pease was the standout for the Lady Panthers, scoring the fourth most points in the meet with a first place finish in the triple jump (30-07.75), third in the 100-meter hurdles (17.55), fourth in the pole vault (6-06) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (54.19). Pease’s sister Kalynn added a third place finish in the high jump (4-06) and a fourth place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.17). Lexi Williams added a fourth in the shot put (26-04.5).

Rowan County won the boys’ meet with 95 points, Raceland a close second with 87. Mason County’s boys finished 10th with 31 points, Fleming County 11th with 29 points and Lewis County 13th with 11.5 points.

The Royals top finishers were Alix Flinders in third in the 400 (54.06), Carson Adams third in the 800 (2:06.14) and A.J. Barrett second in the pole vault (11-00).

The Panthers standout in the meet was Lukas Pinkley, scoring 21.25 points in the meet with a first place in the triple jump (38-04), third in the 110 hurdles (16.63) and fourth in the long jump (18-09). Landon Johnson added a tie for second in the high jump (5-06).

Trending Recipes