Sports on TV

May 29, 2021 edennison Sports 0

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at West Coast

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Richmond

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship: National 1, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

BOXING

10 p.m.

SHO — Championship Boxing: Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire (Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship, Fayetteville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Michigan St.

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Ohio St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Duke, Semifinal, East Hartford, Conn.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. Georgia, Super Regional, Gainesville, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama vs. Kentucky, Super Regional, Game 2, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Washington, Super Regional, Game 2, Norman, Okla.

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Stillwater, Okla.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Arizona, Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at LSU, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Missouri vs. James Madison, Super Regional, Game 2, Columbia, Mo.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech at UCLA, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Third Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

5:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play – Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY

5 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Great Britain vs. Czech Republic, Round Robin, Group A, Riga, Latvia

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Norway, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. Germany, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

2 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Houston OR NY Yankees at Detroit

7 p.m.

FOX — Milwaukee at Washington OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at NY Mets

10 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Milwaukee at Miami, First Round, Game 4

4 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 4

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Playoff: Philadelphia at Washington, First Round, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Utah at Memphis, First Round, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 6

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Boston, East Division Final, Game 1

RUGBY

9 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Austin at Utah

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Harlequins (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Final, Porto, Portugal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Houston

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

FOX — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston

9 p.m.

FS1 — South Division: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Finals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

Sunday, May 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Italy, Mugello, Italy (taped)

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.

1 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Nebraska

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Mason, Ohio

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA: TBD, Championship, Raston, La.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.

4 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Purdue

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Mason, Ohio (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Towson, Md.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Missouri, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Washington at Oklahoma, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at Alabama, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at Arkansas, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 1, 113 miles, Issoire, France (taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Made in Denmark, Final Round, Himmerland Golf Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play – Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Nationals: Taft (Conn.) vs. Culver (Ind.), Semifinal, Washington

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Nationals: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. St. John’s College High School (Washington), Semifinal, Washington

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Italy, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Latvia vs. Finland, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Detroit OR Miami at Boston

2 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Playoff: New York at Atlanta, First Round, Game 4

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at LA Lakers, First Round, Game 4

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Brooklyn at Boston, First Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: LA Clippers at Dallas, First Round, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: TBD at Colorado, Second Round, Game 1

10:30 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: TBD, Second Round

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S., St. Gallen, Switzerland

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris

Trending Recipes