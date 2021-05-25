Royal kings of the court

Campbell and Kalb defeated Bourbon County’s Luke and Noah Earlywine, 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 at Campbell County High School to claim the first boys’ regional doubles title for the school since 2007. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County tennis coach Andy Clarke speaks with Campbell and Kalb during a break to talk strategy. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Kalb and Campbell are mobbed by their teammates that came out to support Monday night. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

ALEXANDRIA — It was two years in the making for Nate Campbell and Evan Kalb.

After having to wait a year with their junior season canceled due to COVID, the Mason County doubles pair was able to handle business like they have all season in the region and win the 10th Region boys’ doubles title on Monday night at Campbell County.

“Super glad they were able to get this. Both seniors, both having a year of tennis taken away from them through no one’s fault with COVID,” Royals coach Andy Clarke said. “They had the bulls-eye on them all season in the region, when we had the coaches meeting for the seeding and the draw every coach knew they were the No. 1 seed. There was no debate at all about it. They had a bulls-eye on them when they came to this tournament and that probably added pressure to them everyone expecting them to win this. They definitely had to earn it. When it came down to the critical points, Evan and Nate stayed strong and did what they had to do to get the win.”

Since Kalb had come over to Mason County from St. Patrick last year, the two were excited to pair up and looked to accomplish something that hadn’t been done since 2007, win a boys’ regional doubles title for the school.

Campbell had never been to a state tournament and after they qualified on Friday, there was only one thing left to do, something he said that drove him all offseason and last year without play, win a region title.

It sure didn’t come easy. Earlier in the evening the pair rallied back from a 5-2 second set deficit against Montgomery County’s Clark Brann and Joe South to pull off a 6-1, 7-5 victory to get to the championship.

“Just gained momentum after breaking one service game and it just carried over for the rest of the set in that one,” Campbell said.

In what looked like they were going to make it through the tournament without dropping a set with a 6-3, 5-3 lead over Bourbon County’s Luke and Noah Earlywine in the championship match, the Bourbon County duo rallied to take the second set 7-5 to force a winner take all super tiebreak to the third set.

“Being this close to winning it all it pushed us harder than ever. This was the hardest match we’ve played all season, easily the most nerve-wracking, won the first set, got to the second one, it was the hunger of winning it all that got us to the end,” Kalb said.

Jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the super tiebreak helped the senior pair, facing a young Colonels duo in eighth and ninth grade.

“That was huge. Evan said that when we were talking to them in-between sets is that we had to get the first three points and that set the tone. Those first three points were critical,” Clarke said.

Bourbon rallied to get within one on two separate occasions at 3-2 and 5-4, but the Royals duo rattled off the final five points of the match to win it.

“I’m very happy. I would have been really mad if we didn’t win that. We had a match against Highlands that went almost exactly like that. I think us pulling that out gave us motivation and knew we could do it,” Campbell said.

The wait well worth it.

It also earned the Royals team a runner-up finish in the team standings for the 10th Region tournament.

Monday’s title match was definitely earned. The Colonels duo of brothers won the first two games of the first set.

“Credit to Bourbon County. Bourbon County was not going to give that match to them. When it made it to that super tiebreak they just had to take it. They had to be a little bit more aggressive and turned it up a notch in the super tiebreak to get that victory. Really just had to grit that one out,” Clarke said.

The Royals pair battled back to get the next three in the first before Bourbon tied it up at 3-3.

On Kalb’s serve, they were looking to drop another game down 0-40, but the Royals duo battled back to take the game to get up 4-3 with the momentum now clearly on their side.

They’d take the first set 6-4.

“That first set was a big momentum booster. Winning that first set got us one set closer, just one more step to take,” Kalb said.

Each team held serve through the first four games of the second set before the Royals took the next two games to take a 4-2 advantage. Each then couldn’t hold serve the next two games, getting the Royals duo one game from a regional title at 5-3.

Then the momentum flipped, the Earlywine’s would rally and take the second set by winning the next four games and creating a highly pressure packed situation with both having support behind them.

“One major key was the support we got here. It was great having people cheering for us and it really helped,” Kalb said.

The win gives Mason County a continuous run of region champs on the tennis court since 2017 when Tessa Gray won back-to-back singles titles in ‘17 and ‘18, Haley White and Mallory Conrad with a girls’ doubles title in ‘19.

In other action, Harrison County’s Dason Herrington won the boys’ singles title with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over George Rogers Clark’s Tennyson Prater.

On the girls’ side, Campbell County’s Natalie Smith won the singles title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Bourbon County’s Katie Mulcahy while Campbell County’s Isabella McDowell and Sydney Melton won the doubles title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Scott’s Sofia Allen and Elise Henderson.

Bourbon County won the boys’ regional team title, Campbell County winning the girls’ title.

The state tennis tournament begins June 1. Locations will be at the University of Kentucky and Top Seed in Nicholasville. Brackets should be available later this week.

Auto-qualifiers for the state tournament

Boys’ singles: Dason Herrington (Harrison Co.), Tennyson Prater (George Rogers Clark), James Mulcahy (Bourbon Co.) and Nick Wittrock (Campbell Co.)

Girls’ singles: Natalie Smith (Campbell Co.), Katie Mulcahy (Bourbon Co.), Sarah Dunaway (Harrison Co.) and Annika White (Campbell Co.)

Boys’ doubles: Kalb/Campbell (Mason Co.), Earlywine/Earlywine (Bourbon Co.), Brann/South (Montgomery Co.) and Hurst/Pearson (Pendleton Co.)

Girls’ doubles: McDowell/Melton (Campbell Co.), Allen/Henderson (Scott), Gossett/Sullivan (Harrison Co.) and Copes/Maren (Campbell Co.)