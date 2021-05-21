Kalb and Campbell headed to state

Mason County’s Nate Campbell runs up for a return volley in Friday’s second round match at Campbell County in the 10th Region tournament. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)
ALEXANDRIA — While one step is out of the way, Mason County’s Evan Kalb and Nate Campbell came into the 10th Region tennis tournament looking to do one thing.
Win it.
The No. 1 seeded doubles team of Kalb and Campbell earned their way to Monday’s semifinals with a pair of victories on Friday to also clinch a berth into the state tournament. While that takes a little pressure off their shoulders, they’re not satisfied yet.
“They’re the No. 1 seed for a reason. They got the talent and they got the hunger,” Royals coach Andy Clarke said. “They know the job is not done yet. They want to get a regional championship as a doubles pairing. We’re going to come up here on Monday and that’s our order of business and that’s what we’re going to do and hopefully bring that trophy back home.”
Kalb and Campbell were tested early in the second round from the Campbell County pair of Chase and Colin Combs. The Camels pair was able to grab two games in the first set before Kalb and Campbell closed out the set at 6-2. They’d cruise in the second set 6-1 to head to the quarterfinals against George Rogers Clark’s Connor McCraith and Cayman Robinson.
McCraith and Robinson took the first two games in the first set, but Kalb and Campbell then rolled, winning 12 consecutive games to win the match 6-2, 6-0.
State ticket punched.
“We were just consistent,” Campbell said of their day Friday.
“Serves and volleys, volleys were huge. They hit anything up the middle we made sure to take it to put it away to where they couldn’t get it,” Kalb said.
Campbell will be making his first trip to the state tournament while Kalb has been there before with his older brother Logan while they played at St. Patrick, headed to Lexington once again.
“Different going with somebody else other than my brother, it’s really special since we didn’t have our junior season last year, just glad we’re able to do it this time around,” Kalb said.
The rest of the Royals and Lady Royals weren’t so fortunate. The Royals had hopes coming in of ending a region title drought since 1997, but were unable to get past the quarterfinal round with the boys’ doubles team of Drew Wood and Matthew Dodge dropping their quarterfinal match to Pendelton County’s Eric Hurst and Jordan Pearson, 6-2, 6-0.
“Just ran into a team that really just played within themselves and played their game and got us out of our game,” Clarke said.
Wood and Dodge rolled in their second round match earlier in the day over Montgomery County’s Logan and Mason Hall, 6-0, 6-1.
In boys’ singles, Evan Smith dropped his second round match to Bourbon County’s Case Davis, 6-2, 6-3, in what was considered a mild upset with Smith entering as the No. 5 seed in the tournament.
Royals Wyatt McElfresh also dropped his second round match to Bourbon County’s James Mulcahy, 6-2, 6-2.
“Two tough losses today in singles. Evan was a great player all year for us and really improved. Coming into the postseason, he went 10-4 in singles and 3-1 in doubles. Just kind of had a rough day today,” Clarke said. “Wyatt got a tough matchup with the No. 4 seed and hung with him the first four games before the kid from Bourbon took it to another level. Both of them will be back for us next year.”
In other coverage area results for the boys, Augusta’s John Paul Cordle lost his second round match to the No. 1 seed, Harrison County’s Dason Harrington, 6-0, 6-0.
Bracken County’s boys doubles teams of Tucker/Wilson and Sumner/Yelton dropped their second round matches, 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.
In girls’ action, Mason County’s Emily Wood and Bailey Boone played in one of the most competitive matches of the day in the quarterfinals, but eventually dropped the match to Campbell County’s Madison Copes and Anna Maren, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Wood and Boone rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to get it to a tiebreak before dropping the set and held a 5-3 advantage in the second set and were unable to get it to a third set.
“Probably the match of the day. Just a few shots didn’t go their way. Give Campbell County credit, they won that match, don’t feel like we lost that. Great match, just a shame someone had to lose,” Clarke said. “Bailey and Emily battled, came up with some big shots and played two very good, tight sets.”
Wood and Boone got a win earlier in the day in the second round over Paris’ Kate Steiner/Katrhyn Sturgeon, 6-3, 6-0.
The other Lady Royals doubles team of Claire McGuire and Braelyn Crowe dropped their second round matchup against Pendleton County’s Emmie Dunn/Morgan Hart, 6-4, 7-5 in another tightly contested matchup.
“Their first full season playing with us. Two great girls and they’ve both improved so much. We return all our girls next year,” Clarke said.
Lady Royals singles players Tori Lavinder dropped her second round match to Bourbon County’s Katy Mulcahy, 6-2, 6-0, Mulcahy the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
”Tori grew into our No. 1 singles player as the season progressed and got double-digit wins for us. She’s hungry, has the necessary mentality to win and I’m really excited for what she is going to accomplish in the future,” Clarke said.
In other coverage area results for the girls, St. Patrick’s Kahdyn Kimball and Mandi Gilbert dropped their second round match to Bourbon County’s Sophia Price and Aysha Garza, 6-0, 6-0.
Bracken County’s Carter/Bennett dropped their second round match to Harrison County’s Liza Gossett and Jensen Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0.
Augusta’s Reagan Tackett lost her second round match to George Rogers Clark’s Lakyn Griffin, 6-4, 6-2.
Bracken County’s Olivia Rosel lost her second round match to George Rogers Clark’s Kamryn Richardson, 6-0, 6-0.
Monday’s semifinals matchups will begin at 5 p.m. at Campbell County.
Evan Kalb and Nate Campbell will play at 6:15 p.m. against Montgomery County’s Clark Brann and Joe South. The winner heads to the championship at 8:30 p.m.