Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Carlton
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
5:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
3 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Louisville
8 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Indiana
SECN — Florida at Arkansas
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — NCAA Tournament: UNC-Greensboro vs. Duke, Athens Region, Game 1, Athens Ga.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern at Kentucky, Lexington Regional, Game 1
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Liberty vs. James Madison, Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn.
1 p.m.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Manhattan at Arkansas, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. Auburn, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: South Florida at Florida, Gainesville Regional, Game 1
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: McNeese St. at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Wichita St. vs. Texas A&M, Norman Regional, Game 1, Norman, Okla.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Villanova, Tucson Regional, Game 1, Tucson, Ari.
SECN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama St. at Alabama, Tuscaloosa Regional, Game 2
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Seattle vs. Michigan, Seattle Regional, Game 1, Seattle
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Fresno St. vs. Minnesota, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. at UCLA, Regional, Los Angeles Regional, Game 2
COLLEGE TENNIS
5:30 p.m.
TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women’s & Men’s Team Semifinal 2
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pure Silk Championship, Second Round, River Course at Kingsmill, Williamsburg, Va.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
10 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
9:10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Golden State, Play-In Round
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 4
7 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Carolina at Nashville, First Round, Game 3
9 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 2
9:30 p.m.
USA — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Colorado at St. Louis, First Round, Game 3
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas