Lady Royals use big second inning to top Robertson

Evan Dennison [email protected]
Mason County’s Kenzie Gulley stops a ball in centerfield during the first inning of Thursday’s game against Robertson County at the Tom Browning Girls and Girls Club. The Lady Royals won 13-3 in five innings. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

A big second inning woke Mason County up on Thursday in a 13-3, five inning run-rule win over Robertson County on the softball diamond.

The Lady Royals collected 13 hits with eight of the nine hitters in the lineup with at least one hit. Shelby Thompson led the way with three hits in the game one of them going extra bases for a double, adding an RBI and a run scored. Marcella Gifford and Allison Gibbs added two hits apiece, Gifford collecting three RBI and a double while Gibbs scored twice.

Marcella Gifford got the win in the circle, pitching all five innings and allowing five hits and three earned runs to go with three strikeouts and two walks.

It gives Mason County their fourth win of the season as they improved to 4-22.

Robertson County jumped out ahead with three runs in the first, Lily Johnson collecting an RBI followed by Caree Morgan’s two-run single.

Haley Flack pitched out of a bases loaded jam with two strikeouts in the first, but Flack’s seven issued walks mixed in with a couple of errors led to a couple of big innings.

Kiersten Bess added two hits for the Lady Devils, who dropped to 4-20 on the season.

The Lady Royals return to the diamond Friday to play at Nicholas County, Robertson County plays at Magoffin County on Saturday as both teams approach the final week of the season.

LADY ROYALS 13, LADY DEVILS 3 (5 INNINGS)

ROBERTSON COUNTY — 300-00x-x — 3-5-1

MASON COUNTY — 063-04x-x — 13-12-1

2B — Gifford, Thompson

RBI — (RC) Morgan 2, Johnson (MC) Gifford 3, Sergent 2, Gulley, Hamilton, Pawsat, Thompson

R — (RC) Bess, Johnson, Flack (MC) Gulley 2, Kidd 2, Gibbs 2, Hamilton, Thompson, Gifford, Pawsat, Kirk, Dow, Sapp

WP — Gifford. LP — Flack.

Records: Robertson County 4-20, Mason County 4-22

