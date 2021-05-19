Royals new football coach ready to Wynn

One of the first things new Mason County football coach Joe Wynn addressed was beating Fleming County.

You do that and not only will it be looked at as a successful season, but a good chance you’ll be competing for and winning district championships.

Wynn laid that out directly during Mason County’s press conference Wednesday night at The Fieldhouse, officially making Wynn the next coach of the program.

“Excited to be here, excited to get to work. We’re going to beat the Panthers too,” Wynn said as he addressed players, parents, school administration and the media. “Our goal is to win district and compete for regional championships every year. We need to beat Fleming County and we’re going to. Excited about the people and the opportunities that will allow us to be great.”

Wynn comes to Maysville via Newport, coaching the Wildcats the past three seasons and leading them to a 18-13 record. He helped turn a Newport program around that was 4-29 in the prior three seasons to his arrival.

He’ll take over a Mason County team coached by Jonathan Thomas the past six seasons and a team that returns all but four players from a 4-4 2020 season that was unfortunately cut short due to COVID and having to forfeit their postseason.

Wynn stood out in the interview process headed by the Mason County Athletic Department’s Athletic Directors Chris Ullery, Brian Kirk, Michael Fegley and principal Seth Faulkner. Throughout the process, the athletic department said they had roughly 30 applicants apply for the job, narrowing it down to about five to bring in for an interview.

“Just being open and honest and this is not a knock on anyone, we could have stopped with that guy (coach Wynn) right there. Prepared when he came in, organized when he came in, did x’s and o’s with us, showed us his offense and defense and reminds me of Brian Kirk. He’s fired up, ready to go, he’s got a goal in mind and we’re 100 percent confident in Joe Wynn,” Ullery said.

Wynn wasn’t afraid to put the pressure on himself with expectations he’ll lay out day one. He’s confident he can continue to build numbers with the team, spilling over from Coach Thomas and his staff able to stabilize the program and get 50-plus kids on the roster last season. When he started at Newport, they’d struggle to get 20 kids in pads on opening day of practice, by the end of his tenure they hovered around 40.

“Relationships. I’ve been coaching for 13 years and I’m 30 years old. I can relate to these guys, we’re going to grind and you got to have a staff that’s going to walk the hallways and knock on doors. At Newport I was driving through the city knocking on doors. I met Coach Webster the day before the season started after dead period, started knocking on doors and before it ended we had 50 guys on the team,” Wynn said. “We’re going to knock on doors, if you’re a basketball kid, expect us to knock on doors because I want you to play every sport. We’re going to raise our numbers here too, I want 90-plus in the program. You’ve got to raise the bar sometimes and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

In his three seasons at Newport, he helped get 10 athletes to the next level to play college football, including their first Division I athlete in over 50 years.

He’ll now call Maysville home, recently buying a house with his fiance and three children.

“I see this as a place that can be a career job and is a career job. A place that I can bring my family to. I just bought a house and that’s the sounding board for my fiance. We don’t want these ones (children) to be moving around a lot, this is somewhere we can be at for a long time and we’re hoping it is,” Wynn said.

One thing Wynn wants people to expect is the scoreboard to be lit up Friday nights.

“We’ll have a fun, exciting offense. We’re going to put some points on the board and defense is going to be flying around. We’ll get our system in place, get to know these guys and what they’re about. We’ll install our spread offense, adapt to these guys and what they’re good at,” Wynn said. “I’ve watched some film, but don’t have too many expectations, I don’t like to watch film and say this kid can do this and this kid can do that. We’re going to change some things and want them to be able to do what they can do and help put them in the best position.”

Wynn also served as the assistant Athletic Director at Newport since 2019.

Prior to his head coaching stint at Newport, Wynn was an assistant at Campbell County from 2012-17 and at Holmes prior to that. He was named the KFCA District Coach of the Year, the Owen Hauck Coach of the Year and received the NKAO Sportsmanship award, all during the 2018 season. He’ll be a teacher at Mason County with that role still to be determined.

Wynn is ready to win and do so right away.

“I’ll put the pressure on me because I love it. I think we should win the district championship. I expect to win the district championship and play for a regional title. That should be the expectation every year and we’re going to hold to that,” Wynn said. “I’m excited to get to work and put the work in. Everyone may say it, but you’re not going to outwork me. You’ll see me here watching film all day. My fiance kind of hates me sometimes because I’ll be home on a Sunday and I’ll be watching film. My old principal and I talked if you want to be great at something, you’re obsessed with stuff. I’m obsessed with winning. I want to win, develop these guys, help them get to college and reach their goals in whatever that may be. That’s what I want to do.”

The Royals will get offseason workouts going as soon as possible before the KHSAA mandatory dead period hits from June 25-July 9. The 2021 season then begins July 10. The Royals are scheduled to open up their season with Newport on August 20.