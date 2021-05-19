Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 19

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco

COLLEGE TENNIS (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — NCAA National Championships, Women’s Team Quarterfinals 3 & 4

CURLING (MEN’S)

1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBCSN — World Mixed Doubles Championship: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Aberdeen, Scotland (taped)

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLBN — Colorado at San Diego

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — San Francisco at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at Chicago Cubs OR NY Mets at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: San Antonio at Memphis, Play-In Round

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Playoff: Golden State at LA Lakers, Play-In Round

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Washington at Boston, First Round, Game 3

8 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Nashville at Carolina, First Round, Game 2

9 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Winnipeg at Edmonton, First Round, Game 1

10:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: St. Louis at Colorado, First Round, Game 2

RUGBY

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Los Angeles at Austin

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:50 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley

SURFING

10 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Semifinals, Lyon-ATP Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Connecticut

