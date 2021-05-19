Sports on TV

May 15, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at West Coast
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 4, Milford, Conn.
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Championship Boxing: Luis Nery vs. Brandon Figueroa (Super-Bantamweights), Carson, Calif.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee
3 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at LSU
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Monmouth at North Carolina, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Rutgers vs. Lehigh, First Round, Charlotesville, Va.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Drexel vs. Notre Dame, First Round, Denver
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse vs. Georgetown, First Round, College Park, Md.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Louisville, Ky.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Bowling Green, Ky.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Storrs, Conn. (if necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
7 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Outdoor Championship: From College Station, Texas
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBCSN — The Preakness Prep: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
NBC — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 262 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Houston
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Tampa Bay
4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Minnesota
8 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Colorado
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Gala, Springfield, Mass. (taped)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Basketball Hall of Fame: Enshrinement Ceremony, Springfield, Mass.
NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Boston at Washington, First Round, Game 1
POLO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — U.S. Open: Championship, Wellington, Fla.
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 2, Billings, Mont.
RUGBY
10 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles
11 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at Leicester (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Burnley
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Fulham at Southampton
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Louisville FC
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
FOX — North Division: Alphas vs. Conquerors, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS2 — North Division: Aviators vs. Linemen, Indianapolis
SURFING
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia
SWIMMING
6 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Chicago at Washington
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Seattle
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
ESPN — ATL: The Track Meet, Los Angeles
Sunday, May 16
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of France, Circuit of Le Mans, Le Mans, France (taped)
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Final, Milford, Conn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
SECN — Georgia at Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Michigan
3 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
ABC — FCS Tournament: S. Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, Frisco, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Bryant at Virginia, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: High Point vs. Duke, First Round, Chapel, N.C.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Denver, First Round
COLLEGE ROWING
12 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: From Gold River, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
4 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Outdoor Championships: From Los Angeles
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Detroit
3 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Colorado
7 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at New York
3:35 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1
3 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1
10:30 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Vancouver
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Billings, Mont. (taped)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings, Mont.
RUGBY
12 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Napoli at Fiorentina
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Crystal Palace
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC
FOX — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Columbus SC at New England
7 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle
SURFING
9 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Indiana
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Connecticut