Royals name Wynn their next football coach

May 18, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

Mason County has named Joe Wynn as the next football coach at Mason County, the school announced Tuesday evening.

Wynn comes down from Newport where he coached the past three seasons, leading the Wildcats to a 18-13 record. Prior to his arrival in Newport, the Wildcats were 4-29 in the previous three seasons.

He also served as the assistant Athletic Director at Newport since 2019.

Prior to his head coaching stint at Newport, Wynn was an assistant at Campbell County from 2012-17. He was named the KFCA District Coach of the Year, the Owen Hauck Coach of the Year and received the NKAO Sportsmanship award, all during the 2018 season.

He’ll replace Jonathan Thomas, who resigned last month after coaching the past six seasons.

Wynn will be introduced officially on Wednesday at 7 p.m., at The Fieldhouse.

A more in-depth story will be available shortly after the press conference on maysville-online.com/sports.

