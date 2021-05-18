Royals name Wynn their next football coach

Senate Bill 128 also labeled the “do over bill” has been widely discussed since it was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear on March 24.

Students in grades K-12 had until May 1 to apply for it, which basically allows any K-12 student enrolled during the 2020-2021 school year to use the 2021-2022 school year as a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses the student already has taken.

The intent of the SB 128 supplemental year program is for students to re-take or supplement courses as a result of the prolonged remote instruction and barriers created by the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 128 specifically states that the supplemental year is for students to re-take or supplement courses previously taken during the 2020-2021 year, not to simply gain an additional year in the public school system to explore new coursework.

Students had until May 1 to apply for it, school districts have until June 1 to approve or deny the bill. Local school boards then must submit its implementation plan, along with any requests for regulatory waivers, to the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) by June 16.

A roundup of area school districts and asking each one individually, six of the seven in The Ledger Independent coverage area have approved SB 128, St. Patrick, who refers to the Diocese of Covington, is the only one who did not.

Rough estimates from each school with the number in parentheses that applied for it: Augusta (6), Bracken County (2), Fleming County (19), Lewis County (10), Mason County (4) and Robertson County (11).

What now? The guidance, protocols and stipulations on the bill seem to be updated daily from the day it was implemented. School boards, for example Fleming County are giving a deadline of May 31 if the student decides to opt out from their initial decision of taking the supplemental year. Mason County has stated the student has up until the first day of the school year for 2021-22.

As many are aware, while this bill is set up for academic standards, the KHSAA has stated they will not penalize the student-athlete if they decide to move forward with SB 128. If the student-athlete is 19 before August 1, they will still be ruled ineligible, but if they fall under age requirements, they’ll be allowed to participate in KHSAA sanctioned sports despite their requirement of their athletic “clock” normally being for eight semesters. This bill allows another year.

As far as NCAA implications, athletes contemplating participating in athletics should be aware that there could be issues relative to initial eligibility for those seeking initial eligibility certification.

At this time, representatives of the NCAA Initial-Eligibility Center continue to caution that “In Division I, if you do not graduate on time (in four years/ eight semesters), the NCAA Eligibility Center will still use your grades and coursework for the first four years/eight semesters for your certification. You will still need to provide proof of graduation (once you graduate) and you may not use any coursework taken after your high school graduation toward your certification.”

For this reason, prospective NCAA athletes should be referred to material such as the “Guide for the College-Bound Student-Athlete” and the “NCAA Eligibility Center COVID-19 Response FAQs” for specific questions.

For NCAA Division II schools, there is NOT a four-year limitation on grades and coursework that begins in grade nine. The grades and coursework are not time-limited (the four-year Division I limit) but must be obtained during the time between initial ninth-grade enrollment.

Questions regarding NCAA eligibility and requirements should be referred to your high school counselor or to the NCAA Customer Service line at 877-262-1492.

Many other school districts have or will make the decision regarding SB 128 over the coming days. A handful have declined to allow the option such as Carter County schools and the Bowling Green school district.