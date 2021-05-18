NCAA BASEBALL

Williams tabbed OVC Pitcher of the Week

May 18, 2021 edennison Sports 0
EKU Athletics
Eastern Kentucky University’s Darren Williams was selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for his start against Belmont on Friday. Williams pitched eight innings, allowing just two hits, walking one and striking out six as the Colonels won 8-1. In his last seven starts, the Mason County grad has a 2.39 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 innings. He has turned in five quality starts over that span while holding opponents to a .200 batting average. In his last two starts, Williams has allowed one earned run in 15 innings. (EKU Athletics)

RICHMOND – Maysville native Darren Williams was chosen as the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

On Friday, Williams opened what would become a three-game sweep of Belmont with a lockdown performance. He did not allow an earned run and gave up just two hits and a walk in eight innings while striking out six. Williams limited the Bruins to a .077 batting average. He didn’t allow his second hit until the eighth inning.

The Colonels won the game 8-1.

In his last seven starts, Williams has a 2.39 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 49 innings. He has turned in five quality starts over that span while holding opponents to a .200 batting average. In his last two starts, Williams has allowed one earned run in 15 innings.

For the season, the 6-foot-6 right-hander is 3-7 with a 4.24 ERA. In 76 and one third innings, he has struck out 81 and allowed just 71 hits. He ranks second in the OVC in innings pitched, tied for second in strike outs, seventh in opposing batting average (.239) and eighth in earned run average.

The Colonels will play at Western Kentucky on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

