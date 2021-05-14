Buffalo Trace Stampede set for June 19

May 14, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Sydney
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Gold Coast
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Richmond
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri St. at Illinois St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
7 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Marshall vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Indiana vs. Pittsburgh, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas, Game 1 Pool B, Oklahoma City
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.
3 p.m.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
8 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBCSN — The Preakness Black Eyed Susan: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox (Game 1 of Doubleheader)
7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Baltimore
8:30 p.m.
BALLY — Cincinnati at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
9:45 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg
RODEO
11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Round 1, Billings, Mont. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Indianapolis (taped)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome: ATP & WTA Singles Quarterfinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP & WTA Singles Semifinals, ATP Doubles Semifinal 2
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Minnesota