MCIT to make a return

For the first time since the 2008-09 season, the Mason County Invitational Tournament will make a return to the Fieldhouse this upcoming basketball season.
In what used to be a regional tournament type preview format, the MCIT will field eight teams for a three-day tournament in late December.
“The big thing that sparked this is the excitement for basketball in Mason County is like no other,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “For all the support we’ve received we wanted to do something for our community. Now they’ll get a chance to watch teams they might not get to see throughout the regular season.”
The eight team field will have a variety of local and out of region flair. Pending finalization of contracts, current teams that have agreed to play in it are Augusta and Fleming County, along with Collins, Bryan Station, Walton-Verona, Perry County Central and Warren Central out of Bowling Green.
“Despite kind of putting things thing together at the last minute, we were still able to get some high quality teams,” Royals assistant coach Jordan Gilbert said, who was the primary organizer of the tournament. “Getting some feedback, people missed the traditional eight-team tournament. As the years go on we can get an earlier start and really bring some powerhouses in here. That’s the goal is to get this to a big time tournament.”
Collins, Walton-Verona, Perry County Central and Warren Central have all won a regional title in their respective region within the past two seasons.
This will not alter the Mike Murphy Classic, still slated to be played December 10-11 at The Fieldhouse. The “Murph” will keep its format of games on both Friday and Saturday night, but unlike 2019 won’t be bringing in prep schools to play in it.
The MCIT offers another chance for teams that may not be able to experience a gym like The Fieldhouse on a regular occurrence and give the surrounding area a chance to watch more basketball.
“Teams want to bring their kids to the Fieldhouse, it’s a special place and to play here on this floor. There’s probably four teams that will be spending a couple of nights overnight so we’re working with some community members right now, trying to get a sponsor and we’re hoping to put on a great event and continue to do it for years to come,” Kirk said. “Try to bring that excitement in and bring outsiders in to our community. Credit to Jordan Gilbert, he took the role on with it, reached out and communicated with teams.”
Mason County finished with a 19-4 record in the 2020-21 season, winning 14 straight games before a loss to eventual 10th Region champ George Rogers Clark in the 10th Region semifinals.