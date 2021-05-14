Sports on TV

The frustration was mounting in the Bracken County dugout.

A team coming in scoring eight runs a game was held scoreless through four innings by Mason County, who had been allowing over 12 runs a contest.

But an Ella Johnson double off the centerfield fence got a spark into the Lady Bears bats, but they didn’t know how big of a jolt just yet.

Johnson was able to score after stealing third and getting home on a passed ball to tie the game at one in the fifth.

The Lady Royals would add a run in the bottom half on a Marcella Gifford RBI double.

But then came the sixth inning.

Jayda England started things off with a single, Kamryn Gordley followed with a single to right of her own, England scoring on a throwing error on the play, game tied at two.

“For some reason we’ve started slow a few games this year. Our hitting has really started coming around,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said. “Mason County is the team to beat until we knocked them off and we showed tonight what they’re capable of.”

Then the hit brigade really started to pile on. The Lady Bears would send 10 straight batters to the plate without the Lady Royals recording an out, Bracken spraying the ball all over the filed that included a Johnson two-run homer, Georganna Carpenter a foot away from another dinger, Aleah Cummins also adding an extra base hit as they tallied 10 runs on eight hits.

“Listen, Coach Green and those girls get all the credit. They had a heck of an inning. I mean they hit it. We made a mistake here or there and it wasn’t all mistakes and that’s one thing I feel a little more positive about. They hit the snot out of it that whole inning. Hit a home run, a couple doubles. Hats off to them on that,” Lady Royals coach Adam Sapp said.

Game blown open. What was a 2-1 pitchers duel turned into a near run-rule with the Lady Bears leading 11-2.

The Lady Royals were able to add two in the sixth and three in the seventh to make it respectable, but the Lady Bears sent their message Thursday in what was the first of three games between the two over the next 18 days, the third one being the most important in the 39th District Tournament in a win or go home scenario.

“I think the girls sent a message tonight that they’re here and they’re here to stay. They’re going to be here a while and there’s a lot of talent on this team,” Green said.

The win gets Bracken County to 13-10 on the season and moves them to 3-0 in district play. England, Carpenter and Johnson all had multiple-hit games, all three driving in two runs apiece in the contest.

Johnson also got the win in the circle, pitching the complete game and striking out 14. The freshman has arrived.

“Can’t say enough about her. Ella is a stud, man. She’s only going to get better and better and better. She’s a hard worker. She was hitting her spots pitching, but maybe tonight, to be respectful, she wasn’t getting those spots tonight. She grinded, I’m happy for her,” Green said.

Outside of the disastrous sixth inning, the Lady Royals will take a lot of positives from Thursday’s loss.

“Going into the sixth inning, I thought we had played the best five inning stretch we had played all year. We were into it, aggressive on defense, kept moving and really played well for five innings,” Sapp said. “I’m really excited about where we’re at still with two more chances against them for us to get better. I’m really positive about where we’ve been the last week and a half. Really think we’re starting to turn the corner and really show that we’re better than our record indicates.”

They drop to 2-19 on the season and were led at the plate by Kenzie Gulley, Emma Kidd and Shelby Thompson with two hits apiece. Gulley and Thompson had two RBI, Kidd driving in one.

Gifford took the loss in the circle, pitching 5.2 innings and striking out seven. Tabitha Sapp came on in relief and pitched 1.1 scoreless, striking out three.

LADY BEARS 11, LADY ROYALS 7

BRACKEN COUNTY — 000-01(10)-0 — 11-12-3

MASON COUNTY — 001-012-3 — 7-10-3

2B — (BC) Carpenter, E. Johnson, Cummins (MC) Gifford, Kidd

HR — (BC) E. Johnson

RBI — (BC) England 2, Carpenter 2, E. Johnson 2, Graves, J. Hamilton (MC) Gulley 2, Thompson 2, Gifford, Kidd

WP — E. Johnson. LP — Gifford.

Records: Bracken County 13-10, Mason County 2-19