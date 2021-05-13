2021-22 Cincinnati Bengals schedule

May 13, 2021 edennison Sports 0

DATE; OPPONENT; TIME; TV

Sept. 12; Minnesota; 1 p.m.; (FOX)

Sept. 19; at Chicago; 1 p.m.; (FOX)

Sept. 26; at Pittsburgh; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Sept. 30; Jacksonville (Thu); 8:20 p.m.; (NFLN)

Oct. 10; Green Bay; 1 p.m.; (FOX)

Oct. 17; at Detroit; 1 p.m.; (FOX)

Oct. 24; at Baltimore; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Oct. 31; at New York Jets; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Nov. 7; Cleveland; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Nov. 14; BYE

Nov. 21; at Las Vegas; 4:05 p.m.; (CBS)

Nov. 28; Pittsburgh; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Dec. 5; Los Angeles Chargers; 1 p.m.; (FOX)

Dec. 12; San Francisco; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Dec. 19; at Denver; 4:05 p.m.; (CBS)

Dec. 26; Baltimore; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Jan. 2; Kansas City; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

Jan. 9; at Cleveland; 1 p.m.; (CBS)

