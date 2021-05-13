2021-22 Cincinnati Bengals schedule

FLEMINGSBURG — After a couple of close defeats early on in the season in which a ball here or there bounces their way, Mason County is starting to find ways to win close games.

On Wednesday, they were able to close out another close one, squeaking out a 2-1 victory over rival Fleming County in Flemingsburg.

While neither team was able to find the timely hit as they both stranded 10 runners on the basepaths, the Royals did just enough to get two across and hang on behind the solid pitching effort from Landon Scilley for six innings with Westin Messer closing the door in the seventh.

The Royals entered 5-7 overall, two of those losses in extra innings and another by one run. Monday showed they were capable of breaking through in winning a close one with a 6-4 victory over Rowan County, Wednesday able to close another one out.

“For us to win a really close one like that is another step forward for us. Wasn’t pretty tonight, but that’s baseball sometimes. Come out last night and there’s 18 runs and tonight there’s three,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said. “Hats off to Landon Scilley on the mound there, got banged up last night during the Russell game and wasn’t feeling it this morning and we didn’t think he was going to go. With Jake (Hardeman) out and some other kids out, we’re wearing thin on the mound right now so that was a huge outing for him.”

Trey Cracraft’s RBI groundout in the fourth followed by Tyler Stice with an RBI off a fielder’s choice in the fifth was just enough for Scilley, who worked six innings of scoreless ball on the bump, allowing just three hits, walking four and striking out six.

“Landon has a good curveball. He throws hard enough, he’s just a freshman and is going to add some velocity as the years go on. He throws strikes. They hit the ball a little, but the most part it was right at us. Keeps it down in the zone and just kept them off balance,” Mefford said.

Messer, who had a shaky start to the bottom of the seventh with a hit batter and a walk, Levi Denton then scoring on a wild pitch, settled down from there after getting two fly outs and a strike out for the save, leaving the tying runner on second to end the game.

“For Westin to come in, a lot of confidence for him to come in and close them out there at the end,” Mefford said.

Larkin McKee took the loss on the mound for the Panthers, struggling to find his control on the evening as he walked six batters, but was able to work his way out of numerous jams, benefited by seven strikeouts and allowing just three hits in 4.2 innings pitched. Jayden Argo followed with 2.1 hitless innings in relief, getting a key groundout in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs.

“Pitching-wise we were decent. Larkin threw well, Jayden threw well. They did all we could ask for,” Panthers coach Austin Hart said. “Tough strike zone tonight, very inconsistent. With an inconsistent strike zone Larkin couldn’t get in a groove. Can’t paint the corners if it’s going to be different and it was like that for both teams tonight. It was everywhere and you get that sometimes.”

But much like their opponent, the Panthers couldn’t find the timely hit either, leaving runners in scoring position with less than two outs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

“Last time we played them we left 17 on base, tonight we leave 10 on base. Couldn’t ask for better scenarios, we have to be able to hit the baseball and we didn’t do that tonight,” Hart said.

The loss drops the Panthers to 10-11 on the season, they’ll play at West Carter on Friday.

The Royals improved to 6-7, Jamison Gifford leading the way at the plate for the Royals with two of their three hits on the day. They’ll get the day off on Thursday before playing at Paris for their fourth game in five days on Friday. This week marked the start of a busy stretch for the Royals, closing out the season with 11 games in 16 days.

“Just hoping to get through this stretch and then get into the postseason. Got a few out and we’re hoping to get them back here soon,” Mefford said.

ROYALS 2, PANTHERS 1

MASON COUNTY — 000-110-0 —2-3-3

FLEMING COUNTY — 000-000-1 — 1-3-2

RBI — (MC) Cracraft, Stice

R — (MC) Braughton, Gifford (FC) Denton

WP — Scilley. LP — McKee.

Records: Mason County 6-7, Fleming County 10-11