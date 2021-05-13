Throwback Thursday

May 13, 2021 edennison Sports 0
This throwback is of a ladies softball team around 1958. Pictured in front row (left to right): GG Hawley, Kay Hemminger, Beth Mateer, Ruth Lyons and last two unknown. Back row (left to right): Eddie Taylor, Susie Lyons, Delores Roush, Anita Scott, Peggy Moran, Unknown and Harry Hawley. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

This throwback is of a ladies softball team around 1958. Pictured in front row (left to right): GG Hawley, Kay Hemminger, Beth Mateer, Ruth Lyons and last two unknown. Back row (left to right): Eddie Taylor, Susie Lyons, Delores Roush, Anita Scott, Peggy Moran, Unknown and Harry Hawley. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

This throwback is of a ladies softball team around 1958. Pictured in front row (left to right): GG Hawley, Kay Hemminger, Beth Mateer, Ruth Lyons and last two unknown. Back row (left to right): Eddie Taylor, Susie Lyons, Delores Roush, Anita Scott, Peggy Moran, Unknown and Harry Hawley. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes