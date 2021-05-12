Cox the coach for Fleming girls

FLEMINGSBURG — It’s been quite the 72 hours for Brad Cox.
First getting a counselor job at Fleming County High School on Monday, then resigning as the Mason County Lady Royals basketball coach shortly after.
Come Wednesday, Cox accepted and was named the next coach of the Fleming County girls’ basketball program.
“Coach Bob Hall is my wife Chelsea’s grandfather so I feel a connection to Fleming County already. Thank you to the admin team here and Mr. Creasman for their vision of a well-rounded school district. Academics and athletics made this an opportunity that was very appealing to me,” Cox said. “Very excited to get started, already started working on the coaching staff and summer and regular season schedules today. In order for this program to reach its full potential we need everyone to be all in. Players, parents, community, our youth program and so on. We will get to work and get to work immediately.”
Cox takes over for Melanie Rogers, who departed after two different two-year stints with the Lady Panthers program from 2016-18 and 2019-21. He will also be the new counselor at the high school. He had to fight back some tears as he was introduced as the new coach in the library at the high school Wednesday afternoon.
“I didn’t expect to be this emotional. I’m excited and thankful for the opportunities that I had at Mason County. But a chance for me to get in administration and a chance to rebuild something that has potential and the ability to be really good was something that was appealing to me and to our family. Something we’ll try to run with and build from the ground up,” Cox said.
Cox has been with the Lady Royals program for the past six seasons with a 117-64 record during that span. He was able to guide the Lady Royals to six straight district titles, a region final appearance and three regional semifinal appearances.
Cox also has experience on the boys’ side, an assistant coach for the Royals for five seasons, Pendleton County for six seasons and Madisonville North-Hopkins for one year. At Pendleton County, where Cox also graduated, he played under and got his coaching career started under Buddy Biggs, who is now the boys’ coach at Fleming County.
“Played for Coach Biggs, coached under Coach Biggs. Coached alongside of him at Mason County and I owe a lot of my success to him. It’s exciting and glad to be reunited with him,” Cox said.
He’ll inherit a program that will basically be in a rebuilding phase with seven seniors on the KHSAA roster this past season that includes the school’s all-time leading scorer in Sidney Argo. The Lady Panthers were optimistic this past season for brighter days, but struggled to get going and went 4-16 with their fourth straight first round exit in the 61st District Tournament.
“Walking into it, it’s not in the best situation as far as the girls’ basketball program. But we know we’ve found someone that can bring us back. It starts with the junior pro program from kindergarten and moving up. We have talent at the middle school and high school level that we’ve got to develop so that we win,” Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman said.
The program has struggled since their last district title in 2017, going 26-81 over their past four seasons and failing to make the 16th Region tournament.
“It’s a different challenge. When I took over at Mason County it was a program that was established and tried to put my own spin on it. I see this as a complete rebuild here and that’s okay. It’s a challenge I’m willing to accept and I think I can get the right people to join me to make it happen. I think there’s talent within the program that we need to build and develop and I’m ready to get started and I want to get started tomorrow,” Cox said.
Cox hopes to fill out his coaching staff rather quickly and get a plan together for summer practice and team camps when they’ll pop up in June.