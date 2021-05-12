Cox the coach for Fleming girls

MT. OLIVET — Brandon Dice is the point guard that every high school coach wants on their team.

His passion was not for getting his own, but making others around him more successful.

While he had the ability to get in the paint and score when he wanted, Dice was more focused on getting his teammates buckets. His unselfishness helped Robertson County to an unprecedented four-year run that may never be seen again in Black Devil program history.

“That’s what made him special and a perfect fit for our team. Brandon could score, but knew he didn’t have to. He’d get just as much joy in setting up his teammates for buckets as he’d score on his own,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said. “As our superintendent Mr. Holbrook pointed out, he’s just a super athlete. If he was on a football team, he’d probably be the best football player.”

For Dice’s selflessness and ability to run the show the last four years, he landed himself at University of Pikeville, signing his letter of intent on Tuesday to continue his academic and basketball career. Dice will be more of a developmental project, most likely starting off on the junior varsity team with the opportunity to work his way up.

“I always wanted to go to a college and play basketball. I’ve grown up playing for the last 15 years. It’s probably more emotional for my mom today than me because she’s always wanted to see me go and I finally did,” Dice said.

Dice came over to Robertson County after attending Bracken County Middle School and never looked back with the start of his freshman season. He hit the biggest 3-pointer in school history that season giving the Black Devils a 59-57 victory over Paris in the 10th Region All “A” Championship with his late triple. It was the school’s first ever All “A” regional title.

The shot came from an unlikely candidate, Dice shooting just 68 3-pointers in his entire high school career. It’s not that the coaches didn’t want him shooting though, it’s just his nature to look for others before doing so, taking just one 3-point attempt this past season.

“He hit the biggest 3-pointer in school history here when he was a freshman, then the next three years he may not have shot a combined 10 3-pointers,” Kelsch said. “We talked about it this year and I think COVID really had an impact on his progression. He can hit the shot in practice, but we had three different quarantines and then he got a little hesitant.”

Dice knows at the next level he’ll have to take the open shot.

“I know I need to put in work in the weight room and the gym. I still need to work on shooting, that’s the biggest thing for me,” Dice said.

But one thing Pikeville is getting is a guy who knows how to distribute to others, averaging five assists this past season to go with three steals a game on the defensive end.

“They’re getting a pure point guard. Someone that’s going to help the rest of the team score,” Dice said.

Dice’s ability to use both hands sticks out, often times in games leaving the ordinary patron wondering if he was right or left-handed. While he shoots left handed, he can finish with both hands when he gets down into the paint and often times making for a tough cover for the opponent.

“I do everything right-handed except shoot. Everything is righty, throw, hit baseball, just shoot basketball left-handed,” Dice said, who also plays baseball for the Black Devils.

Now he’ll get the opportunity to head to Pikeville and play for one of the premier programs in not just the Mid-South Conference, but the entire NAIA division. That’s one thing that really intrigues his now former head coach.

“He gets to Pikeville and faces other kids and other athletes that are quicker, stronger than him, I feel he’ll go to another level. I think he knows that, he’s got the work ethic to do it and we’ll see him get to another level. I don’t think he’s scratched the surface of how good he can be. Things have been easy for him at times here. Things have been easy for him in practice or against the opposition. Now that he gets down there and they’ll make him work, he’ll take it to another level,” Kelsch said.

Dice was one of two basketball players to sign their letter of intents to play at the next level on the day, his backcourt mate Sebastian Dixon signing to play at Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg about an hour later.

“We haven’t had many student-athletes to sign to play at the next level. To have two in one day is special,” Kelsch said. “We have other seniors in this class with an opportunity to play at the next level. Eli (Dotson) will be playing baseball at the next level. This class is going to be one that is going to be rememberd for a long time at Robertson County. Not just for their athletic impact, but the impact as students. What they’ve done on the court for Robertson County is going to be insurmountable in the future for what they’ve done in the last four years. Two Class A’s, two districts is just unprecedented here at Robertson County.”

Dice’s senior class went 80-31 in their four years on the hardwood, winning back-to-back 38th District titles (2020 and ‘21) for the first time in program history and won two 10th Region All “A” Championships (2018 and ‘21), the first two in program history.

Dice plans to major in sport management with hopes of becoming a coach one day.