39th District softball draw pits Mason-Bracken, Augusta-St. Pat

The 39th District softball tournament draw was held on Wednesday afternoon for the tournament that will be played all day on Monday, May 31 at The Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club.
Mason County (2-18) and Bracken County (12-9) were paired up on the top half of the bracket while St. Patrick (6-6) and Augusta (0-8) will face off on the bottom half of the bracket.
The Lady Royals and Lady Bears will play at 11 a.m., the Lady Saints and Lady Panthers to follow at 1 p.m.
The championship game will then be played at 3 p.m. or 30 minutes after upon completion of the second semifinal game.
All games will be played at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club.
Bracken County looks to be the favorite on paper as of today, currently with the best record and a 2-0 record in district play, defeating both Augusta (16-1) and St. Patrick (11-1) by run rule victories. They’ll get a good gauge of their first round opponent when they play at Mason County on Thursday with the Lady Royals making a trip to Brooksville on May 25.
The Lady Royals have yet to play a district game, but will have their fair share over the final stretch of the season with Bracken County twice, Augusta on Friday and St. Patrick on May 18.
St. Patrick has already knocked off Augusta, 10-6 to open up the season. They’re scheduled to play them again on May 20 at Wald Park.
Mason County has won the last four 39th District titles.