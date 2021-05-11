Dixon added to arsenal to get to next level

MT. OLIVET — It’s not that Sebastian Dixon didn’t have the extra arsenal to his game, he was just really effective at shooting 3-pointers.

But Dixon knew in order to get his game to the next level, he needed to be more dimensional as a basketball player.

He really got the message his senior year and with the help of things opening up more in the paint the last two years, the Robertson County sharpshooter really took his game to the next level.

“My senior year. Got in the gym, worked on my handle and not relying on my outside shot a lot. It definitely helped me score more, get to the line more and I shot about 75 percent from the free throw line and that was the best I shot in my entire career,” Dixon said.

College coaches took notice and on Tuesday Dixon signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career at Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg.

Dixon scored 1,328 points in his high school career and knocked down 228 3-pointers. During his senior season he averaged 15.1 points and hit 39 percent from the 3-point line. He was also the team’s leading free throw shooter, knocking down a shade under 76 percent of his attempts. The free throw shooting was proof that he had ascended his game.

“No doubt about that. As a freshman he stood at the 3-point line and I think we drew some attention with our guards where he could spot up and shoot three’s. He shot 45 percent, at that time we were okay with it. I knew as the years progressed we were going to expect a lot more out of him,” Black Devils coach Patrick Kelsch said. “I think this year, towards the end of last year a bit we saw him score at all three levels. He beat his man off the dribble, finished at the rim, could hit the mid-range and shoot the three. His free throw percentage improved a lot this year because he didn’t get to the line much in years past because he was shooting all three’s. This year attacking the basket he got to the line, he was our leading free throw shooter and that was because he got to the line much more often. It helped him get in the flow of the game, see the ball go through the hoop and his shot improved as well.”

Dixon was at Mason County in middle school before deciding to make the move to Robertson County to focus on his academics. The basketball and the bonds built with his teammates over the last four years was just an added bonus.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the team I have and the school support. It’s a pretty big day for me,” Dixon said.

He’ll now head to Harrodsburg in Mercer County to a fairly new program. The Pioneers have just been in the NCCAA for three years now as a Division II member. They’re hopeful to move up to NAIA in two years as they continue to build the program under Austin Sparrow.

Sparrow’s recruitment of Dixon was somewhat being in the right time at the right place.

“When I came and watched Sebastian, I actually came to watch another player. I walked away so impressed with him. Sebastian’s ability to shoot the basketball, his high basketball IQ, his coachability and putting a lot of effort into him has gone a long way and will go a long way at CU-Harrodsburg,” Sparrow said.

While the timing was right, Dixon’s time put in on his own has got him to where he is today. When things went virtual with COVID and only individual or small participant workouts were allowed, many options didn’t present themselves, so Dixon made time on his own.

“The reason he’s signing today is because how he developed his game over the last four years. A lot of hard work he put in on his own. He’s a gym rat. There were several times we’d check the cameras and he’d be here in the gym after midnight shooting. That shows his work ethic and willing to work on his game and I think that will translate well to the next level,” Kelsch said.

Dixon’s senior class went 80-31 in their four years on the hardwood, winning back-to-back 38th District titles (2020 and ‘21) for the first time in program history and won two 10th Region All “A” Championships (2018 and ‘21), the first two in program history.

Earlier in the day, his backcourt mate Brandon Dice signed to play at the University of Pikeville. It’s just one of the moments Dixon has enjoyed with his time in Mt. Olivet.

“Just the bus rides, going out to eat with the team. That was some of the most fun I’ve ever had,” Dixon said.

Dixon is undecided on a major at this time.