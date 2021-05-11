Cox resigns as Lady Royals hoops coach

The athletic directors and administration making coaching hires at Mason County are going to have a busy time on their hands over the coming weeks.
Girls’ basketball coach Brad Cox resigned on Monday after six seasons with the team. That now opens up three head coaching positions at the high school with football, softball and girls’ basketball all looking for their next leader of the respective programs.
Cox met with the team on Monday and informed them of his intentions.
“I was looking to take the next step in my professional career and get into the administration side and unfortunately that didn’t happen here,” Cox said, who is taking a position at Fleming County High School to be a counselor. “It’s bittersweet. We put a lot of time and effort into the program, not only myself, but the staff, players and all the way down to the feeder program. But at the end of the day I have professional goals I want to accomplish and this position at Fleming County gives me the opportunity to move in that direction.”
Cox took over for Piper Lindsey before the 2015-16 season and it was a highly successful six-year stretch for the Lady Royals program, winning 64 percent of their games under Cox and six 39th district titles with a record of 117-64 during that span. They made one region final appearance and three region semifinal appearances. They were oh so close in those four losses, losing by a combined nine points, two of them going to overtime.
“Six district titles is something to always remember and you can’t take for granted. Not many schools can do that,” Cox said. “We just caught some bad breaks in regional tourney play. We had a good chance every year and felt like we played our best basketball at the end. Those games are something you think about, but hindsight is 20-20. The saying is a good draw, a good call and a ball bounces our way and maybe things go a little differently. But you make life lessons from those games and it makes the players better people.”
Multiple players under Cox’s guidance went on to play at the next level in college and the team looks to be in good shape for the future with just two seniors graduating from a 14-10 2020-21 season, another district title and a close loss to Scott in the 10th Region quarterfinals.
“That was probably the most satisfying thing in my time here was the continuity at all levels. It’s made transitions easy and the talent is in place for the program moving forward,” Cox said.
Cox’s coaching days are most likely not done, however. Fleming County has an opening for the girls’ basketball position and Cox is a likely candidate for the job, the school set to hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce their next coach of the program.
“There’s a possibility to coach girls there. It was brought up for discussion and something we’ll talk about in the upcoming days. I’d be interested in exploring it if the option was presented to me,” Cox said.
He’d have six years of head coaching experience under his belt after numerous years as an assistant at both Mason County and Pendleton County with their boys programs.
“You can only do so much as an assistant, but you don’t really know what it all takes to be a head coach of a program until you move that next chair over. You learn how to manage kids, people, a program, finances. It’s not a one person job and takes all stakeholders to be in it. I feel it has really prepared me to be an administrator. Without ever being in an administrator role, not much compares and prepares you than a coach of a varsity program,” Cox said.
Cox was named the 10th Region girls’ basketball coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2016 and was also the Mason County boys’ golf coach from 2012-15 where the Royals won the region in 2015 and finished third in the state that season. They qualified for the state tournament under Cox every year he was there and made the cut in three out of four years. He was named the 8th Region Golf Coach of the Year on two separate occasions.
Mason County assistant Jason Butler will be the interim head coach as they’ll open up a search and begin exploring possible candidates immediately.