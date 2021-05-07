All A brackets set, Bracken-Augusta in opening round of hoops tourney

The 10th Region All “A” tournament brackets were released on Wednesday and the hardwood will see a good ‘ole county rivalry to open things up.
Bracken County and Augusta were matched up with one another in opening round play of the boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments, setting up an early marquee matchup in the quarterfinals for two boys’ teams that will enter as possible contenders to win the small school regional title. Those two are on the bottom half of the bracket with Bishop Brossart and Nicholas County.
The top half of the bracket features reigning champ Robertson County facing Calvary Christian while St. Patrick squares off with Paris. The tournament is currently slated to be played January 7-13, 2022, at Bracken County. Bracken County was set to be the host for the 2021 tournament, but that got pushed back a year due to COVID protocols and minimizing the amount of games on a certain day in gyms.
Robertson County defeated St. Patrick and Calvary Christian at home before beating Bishop Brossart on the road in the championship for the 2021 boys’ title.
Bishop Brossart knocked off Paris and Augusta on their way to yet another girls’ title.
In volleyball, Nicholas County got the bye due to Paris not having a team and will await the Bracken County-Bishop Brossart winner in the top half of the bracket.
On the bottom half, Calvary Christian plays Augusta while Robertson County takes on St. Patrick. Nicholas County is the host of the tournament for the semifinals and championship to be played on August 28. Quarterfinal action will take place the week of prior, Bracken County, Calvary Christian and Robertson County all first round hosts.
Brossart is the reigning champ in volleyball as well.
In soccer, Paris and St. Patrick are paired at the top half of the bracket while Calvary Christian and Bishop Brossart will meet on the bottom half of the bracket. Paris is the host for the soccer tournament this year, the semifinals taking place on September 4, while the championship games will take place September 11.
Paris will also be the host of the 2022 10th Region All “A” baseball and softball tournaments with Augusta and Robertson County paired up in one quarterfinal baseball matchup at the top half of the bracket, Calvary Christian and 2021 champ Nicholas County in the other matchup.
Bracken County gets St. Patrick in the bottom half of the bracket in the quarterfinals, Bishop Brossart and Paris in the other matchup. Augusta, Calvary Christian, Bracken County and Bishop Brossart will host first round matchups, according to what the bracket states.
The draw for softball was different than baseball, Augusta and 2021 champ Nicholas County meeting in the quarterfinals in one of the top half of the bracket matchups, Bishop Brossart and Paris in the other matchup.
Robertson County will face Bracken County in one of the bottom half matchups, St. Patrick and Calvary Christian in the other matchup. Augusta, Bishop Brossart, Robertson County and St. Patrick will host first round matchups, according to what the bracket states.
The start date on the baseball and softball tournaments are still to be determined.