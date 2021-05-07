HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL

Baseball, softball District tournament dates set

May 7, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

The dates for the 39th District baseball and softball tournaments have been set.

Baseball will get things started on May 29 with all games to be played at Augusta Park that day.

The first game between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds will take place at 1 p.m. with the No. 1 seed waiting in the wings in the championship game 30 minutes upon completion of the semifinal game.

With St. Patrick not fielding a baseball team this year, the district is seeded this season with a lot to still be determined. As of Friday afternoon, the lone district game played was a Mason County 7-2, extra inning victory over Bracken County on May 1. The Polar Bears will play at Augusta on Friday evening for the Panthers first district matchup of the season.

Dates from there are Mason County playing Augusta on May 17 and 20 and the Royals closing out district play with Bracken County on May 24. The Polar Bears and Panthers second meeting this season is scheduled for May 22 in Brooksville.

The No. 1 seed gets an automatic bye into the 10th Region Tournament, currently slated to begin June 5.

The 39th District softball tournament will take place May 31 on Memorial Day with all games scheduled to be played that day. The four teams will find out their matchups on Wednesday when the draw takes place.

The first semifinal game on May 31 will be played at 11 a.m., the second semifinal to be played at 1 p.m. The championship game will then take place at 3 p.m. All games will be played at the Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club in Maysville.

