Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon St.

8 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. UCLA, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round Elimination-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Second Round Winners-Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Robert Morris at Syracuse

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Lehigh, Semifinal

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Semifinal, Bethlehem, Pa.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

6 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

CURLING (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

NBCSN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia, Alberta, Canada

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at Cleveland

MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington

RUGBY

6 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Parramatta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals

