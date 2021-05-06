Campbell headed to Hanover

Despite not getting a junior season, Nate Campbell saw what the future held and made him want it even more.
The now senior stayed on his tennis game, working on his own time and attending clinics in Cincinnati or at some of the courts in Maysville.
The work put in has paid off, Campbell and Evan Kalb nearly flawless in doubles play this season with just one loss on the year. With that hard work and the results shown, Campbell recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and tennis career to Hanover College in Indiana.
“A small school, all the faculty and staff are really supportive and felt like they really care about you. It feels like a nice laid back setting, they’re one of the better teams in their conference,” Campbell said, who plans on majoring in electrical engineering after taking the engineering pathway at Mason County and enjoying it a lot.
Campbell’s consistency is what’s got him to this point, working on all areas of his game.
“Both his forehand and backhand. He’s added more power to his serve. Nate is a smart player and knows how to set up points. He’s just overall a very consistent player and hits a nice, clean ball,” Royals coach Andy Clarke said.
In their first year playing together, Campbell and Kalb have looked anything like newly formed teammates, mowing through their competition this season.
“They’re very competitive kids, it’s their first year playing with each other but they have really good chemistry and are really good at net,” Clarke said. “In doubles that’s super important. Both are solid ground stroke players also. Nate is great at the baseline putting pressure on the opponent and allows Evan to take control at the net.”
Campbell also takes on a big leadership role for the Royals as they have region title aspirations this season. He’s often there cheering his teammates on late in matches despite being the No. 1 doubles team with their matches completed.
“He’s most definitely one of the leaders on this team. He’s a great leader in terms of bringing his work ethic and a great example for his younger teammates and supporting his teammates. He just sets a really good example and cheers on his teammates,” Clarke said.
His work ethic has worn off on others to strive where the Royals want to be and are capable of doing so with just one loss in region play.
Campbell was intrigued with the tennis program at Hanover because their coach reminds them of assistant coach Clay Boone and his passion for the game and teaching it. Campbell said he’d like to stick with doubles play because that’s where he feels most comfortable. He’s capable of both though, nearly making the state tournament as a sophomore, getting to the quarterfinals in region play with two victories, just one victory shy of qualifying.
In his junior season that wasn’t due to COVID canceling it, Coleman realized the damage he and Kalb could do in the region and that kept him driven despite all the off time away from gameplay.
“Knowing that I was going to get to play with Evan and have a shot at regional title helped a lot. There’s some things we still need to work on to obtain our goals. We need to work on our service game a lot, we need to cut down on double faults and unforced errors. Sometimes we get hot-headed and need to keep our mental game in check,” Campbell said.
If they can do that, they’d have a good shot along with their teammates doing something they haven’t since 1997, win a team regional title.
“Not just me and Evan, but we’re hoping we get a team regional title. We got our first team loss in region against Campbell County the other day so we need to keep working at it. Me and Evan took our lone loss so far this past Saturday against Woodford County. We need to stay focused and continue to keep getting better to hit our goals,” Campbell said.