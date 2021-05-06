Throwback Thursday

May 6, 2021 edennison Sports 0
This throwback is of some ladies golfers from the 1960’s. Pctured Evelyn Schlifke, Cappie Cochran and Lois Louden. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

This throwback is of some ladies golfers from the 1960’s. Pctured Evelyn Schlifke, Cappie Cochran and Lois Louden. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

This throwback is of some ladies golfers from the 1960’s. Pctured Evelyn Schlifke, Cappie Cochran and Lois Louden. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes