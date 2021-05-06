Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 6

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Auburn

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Maryland, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Denver, Semifinal, Providence, R.I.

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, University Park, Pa.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD at Stanford, Semifinal

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Colorado, Semifinal, Palo Alto, Calif.

DIVING

1 p.m.

NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, First Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone G&CC – Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Frisco, Texas

9 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Frisco, Texas

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 3: Fabrico Werdum vs. Renena Ferreira (Heavyweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at NY Yankees OR Detroit at Boston

4 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at Miami

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Brooklyn at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Boston

RUGBY

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

6 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Parramatta

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — North Division: Alphas vs. Aviators, Indianapolis

10 p.m.

FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Lineman, Indianapolis

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds

