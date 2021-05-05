HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Baseball, softball region draws June 2

May 5, 2021
Evan Dennison [email protected]

The 10th Region baseball and softball draws will take place on June 2, assuming all district tournaments are completed by that date.

If not, the draw date will be moved back a day with the region tournaments starting on Saturday, June 5.

The draw will take place at Harrison County. The regional tournament site for baseball is at Scott High while the softball regional tournament site will be at the winner of the 38th District.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a lot is still to be determined regarding district pairings with the regular season set to end May 28. District tournaments will follow shortly after with hopes to have the region tournaments started by June 5.

As it stands today, Nicholas County (8-0), Harrison County (8-1), Montgomery County (6-1) and Scott (5-1) have the best records in region play for baseball. Montgomery County has the highest RPI rating (.61699) followed by Harrison County (.59222), Nicholas County (.57898), Bishop Brossart (.57568), Campbell County (.56977), and Scott (.54859).

In softball, Harrison County (7-0) and Montgomery County (4-0) are undefeated in region play, while Pendleton County (3-1), Nicholas County (8-2) and George Rogers Clark (4-1) look to be the contenders as well. Pendleton County (.61688) has the highest RPI rating, Harrison County (.59330), Montgomery County (.53908), Nicholas County (.52674) and George Rogers Clark (.52395) to follow.

Montgomery County is the reigning champ in baseball after claiming the 2019 title, Pendleton County the reigning softball champ in 2019 after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.

