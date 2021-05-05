Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 5

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. California, Quarterfinal, Palo Alto, Calif.

DIVING

11 a.m.

NBCSN — FINA: World Cup, Tokyo (taped)

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

IIHF HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

3 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Seattle (games joined in progress)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Toronto at Oakland (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Washington at NY Rangers

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Colorado at San Jose

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Chelsea, Semifinal Leg 2

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Columbus Crew at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Portland at Club América, Quarterfinal Leg 2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur

SURFING

10 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Quarterfinals, ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, WTA Semifinals, ATP Early Rounds

