Sports on TV

If Saturday was any indicator, we could be in for a couple more treats later on in May and into June.

Mason County and Bracken County needed eight innings to settle their first 39th District seeded matchup, the Royals exploding for five innings in the eighth to come away with a 7-2 victory.

Brayden Porter’s two-run homer to center broke the 2-2 tie, the floodgates opening up from there, the Royals tallying four extra base hits in the extra frame to go with a walk and reaching on an error to pull away.

“Eight innings, 10 innings no matter what it is, these kids fight and we’re getting better,” Royals coach Chad Mefford said. “Just putting the ball in play, this is high school, kids are going to make mistakes, they made some errors and it cost them. If we can stay solid and hit the ball like that and put the ball in play and make other teams make plays, we can run the pads a little bit, we’ve got some speed and we’re going to be aggressive. Nice win for us, it really was.”

On a day where the wind was blowing out to left at the cracker jack box that is Glacier Field in Brooksville with a short field, any ball that got in the air to the outfield had a chance of going over.

But pitchers Jake Hardeman for the Royals and Ross Lucas for the Polar Bears did a nice job of keeping the ball down and on the ground for the most part.

Hardeman worked six innings, allowed three hits, two earned runs and struck out nine while walking three. He gave up just two singles, one a long off the centerfield fence to Hank Krift as he tied the game up at one in the fourth inning. His only real mistake was a solo homer by Lucas in the fifth on a no-doubter over the left field fence to tie the game up at two. He hit a groove after a shaky first inning, retiring 16 of the final 20 hitters he faced.

“Jake threw strikes. He’s so much better than he was two years ago,” Mefford said.

Lucas was just as good, going seven innings, allowing six hits, an earned run and striking out six while walking two. His defense didn’t do him many favors, the Royals first run coming off an error, the second thanks to Eli Porter’s speed, who reached on an infield single, advanced from first to third on a groundout and then later scored on a passed ball.

“Ross started to feel it and got in a groove. He got on the mound and was ready to start throwing. He’s that kind of competitor and don’t want anyone else on the mound in a game like that,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said.

The Royals then turned to Eli Porter, who dominated for two innings and got the win in relief, striking out six of the eight batters he faced while allowing a hit and a walk. Porter’s heads up baserunning got the Royals a 2-1 lead and he later added a double in the eighth to get the Royals another run across.

The freshman has earned his spot in the lineup and Saturday proved so.

“This kid is going to be something special here in a few years,” Mefford said.

For the Polar Bears, their team is filled with underclassmen and proved they can compete with the Royals. Three errors and the inability to put the ball in play cost them Saturday, 15 of their 24 outs on the day resulting in strikeouts.

“We’ve struggled with defensive miscues all year. We’ve talked about all of our unearned runs we’ve allowed this year. We’ve allowed 70 something runs and 40 something of them were earned. Allowing too many unearned runs and need to cut those down,” Krift said. “Just need to hit the ball a little better than what we did today. We’ve really tried to step up our hitting, brought some former players in to pitch us some batting practice and really trying to get these guys dialed in for us. We’re learning and believe we just put them on notice as far as the district goes.”

But Saturday showed the 39th District title won’t be a cakewalk for the Royals, the four time reigning champ in the district.

“They’re going to come after us, they’re getting better. We told the kids coming here they’re going to come out and play. Our attitude here in the past was we’re going to get on the bus, win the game and go home. Today showed we can be beat in the district. Proud of the guys today, fought, stayed resilient and got a win,” Mefford said.

The win gets the Royals to 4-5 on the season, winning two straight after a 13-day layoff from action due to COVID protocols and rainouts, defeating Pendleton County 12-4 on Friday night.

The Royals had 10 hits on the day Saturday, Brayden Porter, Westin Messer, Eli Porter and Tre Cracraft each collecting two. Asher Braughton seemingly hit his third home run of the season in the top of the third, but the umpires ruled the ball went under the fence and not over.

Lucas had two of the four Polar Bear hits, Caleb Emery and Hank Krift the others. Joshua Hamilton took the loss in relief, allowing four earned runs in the eighth while recording just one out.

The loss drops Bracken County to 8-8 on the season.

The two will face off again on May 24. The Royals have now won 11 straight over the Polar Bears.

ROYALS 7, POLAR BEARS 2 (8 INNINGS)

MASON COUNTY — 010-010-05 — 7-10-0

BRACKEN COUNTY — 000-110-00 — 2-4-3

2B — (MC) Messer, Braughton, E. Porter, Cracraft

HR — (MC) B. Porter, (BC) Lucas

RBI — (MC) B. Porter 2, E. Porter 2, Cracraft (BC) Krift, Lucas

WP — E. Porter. LP — Hamilton.

Records: Mason County 4-5, Bracken County 8-8