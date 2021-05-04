NAIA WOMEN’S GOLF

Frodge named to MSC Champions of Character team

BOWLING GREEN – Mason County grad and Georgetown senior Jordan Frodge was named to the 2021 Mid-South Conference Women’s Golf Champions of Character Team, conference officials announced on Tuesday.

The MSC recognizes a Champions of Character Team for each championship sport. The Champions of Character program helps participants find the balance by keeping five core values – integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership – at the heart of the athletics experience.

Frodge, in her senior season with the Tigers, enters this week’s Mid-South Conference Tournament in Bowling Green as the No. 1 golfer for Georgetown, recently tying for 14th individually at the regular season finale in Crossville, TN for the Mid-South Conference Regular season tournament. Frodge will look to improve on her prior two top 25 finishes at the MSC Championship, finishing 24th in 2018 and 21st in 2019, the tournament canceled last season due to COVID. She’s been the Tigers top finisher in five of the six tournaments they’ve played this spring.

Frodge was joined by Bethel’s Meghan Smith, Campbellsville’s Briley Carter, Cumberland’s Pilar Scenna, Cumberlands’ Viviane Braun, Freed-Hardeman’s Bailey Gilbert, Lindsey Wilson’s Lauren Holeman, Martin Methodist’s Sydney Wilsdorf, Pikeville’s Peyton Morris, Shawnee State’s Holley Hart and Thomas More’s Madison Johnson all honored with the recognition.

Frodge was a multi-sport athlete for Mason County, participating in golf, basketball and track before graduating in 2017. She then signed with Georgetown to continue her academic and golf career.

