Sapp to resign as Lady Royals softball coach

May 4, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
After four years, Mason County softball coach Adam Sapp is resigning from the position, effective at the end of the 2021 season.

Sapp took over in 2018 and they’ve compiled a 17-64 record during that span, including a 1-15 start to the 2021 season after missing the 2020 season with it canceled due to COVID. They were able to continue dominance in the district, winning the 2018 and ‘19 39th District titles under his leadership.

Sapp coached the middle school team before coming over to the varsity ranks. He released a statement on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Well, I suppose I will let everyone in on what seems to be quickly becoming the worst kept secret. Yesterday morning I resigned from the position of head softball coach at Mason County High School effective the end of the season. I want to thank the administration for giving me this amazing opportunity that last four years,” Sapp said. “I want to thank the local media partners for all ways doing a fantastic job of covering our local sports team, ours included. I want to thank the players that I have had the pleasure of coaching over these years, and the lifelong relationships that I have developed with many of them. Always know that I am still your coach, and my door, and my phone line is always open to you. Lastly I want to thank my wife, my kids, and my mom, for sacrificing their time with me, and for me to do whatever was needed of them to make things work.”

The Lady Royals have struggled to start the 2021 campaign, outscored 197-40 with a highly competitive schedule. They have five seniors on the roster, but will bring back the majority of their starting lineup in 2022.

Despite their success in district play with the last four 39th district titles, the Lady Royals haven’t won a regional tournament game since the 2016 season and haven’t ended a season with a winning record since 2005, when Joe McKay was the head coach.

The Mason County athletic department had no comment on the matter at this time.

