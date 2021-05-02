Lady Greyhounds blanked by Williamsburg

Manchester’s Yasmin Lucas swings at a pitch in the Lady Greyhounds’ 4-0 loss to Williamsburg in the Reds High School Showcase on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Garth Shanklin - Champion Media

The little things added up to a defeat for the Manchester High School softball team on Sunday.

Errors, base running miscues and a lack of offense contributed to a 4-0 loss to Williamsburg in a Reds High School Showcase game at Williamsburg High School. Manchester head coach John Kennedy said teams simply can’t make those types of mistakes, especially in games against tough opponents.

“A lot of times, we beat ourselves,” Kennedy said. “We made errors we can’t make. We made a few mental mistakes that weren’t errors in the book, but we have to overcome those.”

Hannah Hobbs led off the game with a walk for Manchester. The next three batters then struck out to end the inning.

The host Lady Wildcats struck for a pair of runs in their half of the inning. Brenna Vining led off the frame with a single. She scored on Madi Ogden’s triple, giving Williamsburg a 1-0 lead. One out later, Kiley Caudill singled, scoring Ogden for Williamsburg’s second run.

The Lady Wildcats added a third run in the second inning. J.J. Thatcher singled, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error. A ball to the backstop brought her home, giving Williamsburg a 3-0 lead.

That was all Ogden would need in the circle. She retired 16 straight batters at one point, a streak that ended on a one-out walk drawn by Maggie Roberts in the sixth inning.

That inning contained Manchester’s best chance at a run. After Roberts walked, Hobbs reached on an error. She advanced as far as second base, but both runners were left stranded after a groundout and a strikeout ended the frame.

Williamsburg’s last run came in the bottom of that inning. Maggie Arno reached on a fielder’s choice, took second on a throwing error and scored on two passed balls.

A strikeout, a groundout to Ogden in the circle and another strikeout ended the game.

Hobbs and Roberts were the only two players to reach base for Manchester. Hobbs reached twice. Kennedy said the team needs to improve their approach at the plate.

“We’ve been a Jekyll and Hyde team as far as hitting,” Kennedy said. “We’ve had a couple games where we scored 20-plus runs. This is the first time we’ve been no-hit but the second time we’ve been shut out. I don’t know what it is, we’re just flat at times. Sometimes, our approach is bad at the plate and we don’t make an adjustment.”

Brooke Kennedy tossed two innings for Manchester, allowing one unearned run on two hits. Emilee Applegate pitched four innings, yielding three unearned runs on three hits. She walked a batter and struck out one.

The two hurlers gave up five total hits and a walk to a team that entered play second in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference with a .427 average. That effort earned praise from their coach.

“Emily and Brooke have thrown the ball well all year long,” John Kennedy said. “Our pitching has been great. Gabby Brown has thrown the ball well and Jenna Campbell, when she comes in she’s thrown the ball well. Our pitching has been outstanding, we’ve made mistakes behind our pitching that really hurt us, and that was the case again today.”

Williamsburg didn’t light up the scoreboard either, but they didn’t need to with Ogden in the circle. She tossed a no-hitter, her seventh this season to go along with a perfect game. Ogden, a Morehead State signee, struck out 11 batters to earn the game’s MVP honors.

“She’s a Division I pitcher,” John Kennedy said. “That’s our second Division I pitcher we’ve faced this year, we have six losses and two are to Division I pitchers. You have to take advantage of what you get, their defense made a couple mistakes there and we had a baserunning mistake. We should have been on the scoreboard at least, but we didn’t.”

Williamsburg entered the game 19-0 on the season. The Lady Wildcats were ranked fourth in the Division III state softball coaches poll and were voted the top seed in the Southwest District Division III sectional by the coaches.

“This is a good test for the tournament,” John Kennedy said. “That’s why we schedule these games. A lot of teams shy away from competition, we like to compete against teams like this. It makes you better.”

While the result on the scoreboard didn’t go the way he had hoped, Kennedy and the Lady Greyhounds hope this game laid the groundwork for more invitations to showcase events in the future.

“We’re hoping that they invite us back,” John Kennedy said. “Hopefully, it was a good experience for our kids. The atmosphere was great, having a bigger crowd for once. It was nice to have that. It’s good to get us ready for the tournament.”