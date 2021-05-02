Slow start sinks Lady G-Men softball

Georgetown’s Rylyn Dyer stands ready at the plate in a road loss at Bethel-Tate on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Shelby Bradley homered and tripled for the Lady G-Men in a loss to Bethel-Tate on May 1, 2021.
Georgetown’s softball team outscored Bethel-Tate 4-1 over the final five innings of a 10-5 loss on Saturday.
The first two innings were a problem.
Bethel-Tate jumped ahead 9-1 early, building a lead Georgetown was unable to recover from. The loss dropped the Lady G-Men to 13-6 overall, 4-5 in league play.
“We came alive, but it was just a little bit too late,” Georgetown head coach Shawna Slack said. “We need to jump out early. We’ve slowed down a bit here towards the end of the season. We came out of the gate really hot and just kind of hit a speed bump, but we’re a team that can easily find our mojo.”
They’ve done it before. The Lady G-Men rallied from a three-game losing streak with wins in six of seven contests between April 17 and April 27. This time, however, Bethel-Tate’s bats were too much to overcome.
Bryleigh Holden doubled to lead off Bethel-Tate’s half of the first inning. Layla Vinson was hit with a pitch, putting two runners on for Haley Johnson. Johnson then singled to center, scoring Holden.
Alli Stolz doubled to right, driving in two runs. Rylyn Dyer struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
Georgetown got a run back in the second. Anistin Fender reached on an error and moved to third on a single by Heidi Crowe. She would score on a groundout by Kendra McElroy, cutting the lead to 3-1.
The first two runners reached for Bethel-Tate in the bottom of the second. Johnson homered into right field, scoring both.
Stolz doubled, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a groundout. Bethel-Tate led 7-1 at that point.
Rylee Randolph hit at two-out double for Bethel-Tate, scoring Janelle Sizemore, who had reached on an error. Randolph came around to score on a passed ball for Bethel-Tate’s ninth run.
Shelby Bradley went yard for Georgetown to lead off the fourth inning, cutting the lead to 9-2.
“That was her first high school home run,” Slack said. “My sophomores, it’s essentially their freshman year because last year they didn’t get a year, but that was her first high school big dinger. I mean, that was well over the wall. We’re proud of her.”
Fender followed with a single to right. She moved to second on a groundout and stole third. Laney Noffsinger’s base hit brought Fender home and made it 9-3 Bethel-Tate.
Jaiden Slack and Layla Elliott hit back-to-back singles, scoring Noffsinger. Rylen Dyer was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Abby Staker. A groundout back to Johnson in the circle ended the threat.
Bethel-Tate’s last run came in the bottom of the fifth. Vinson tripled to lead off the inning and Stolz brought her home with an RBI single.
Bradley tripled for Georgetown to lead off the seventh inning. She scored on a groundout by Fender for Georgetown’s final run of the contest.
Statistically, Elliott totaled three hits and an RBI for Georgetown in four at-bats. Bradley had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one run. Fender tallied one RBI, two runs scored and two hits.
Dyer tossed 5.1 innings, allowing four runs (all earned) on six hits. She walked four and struck out 11. Staker yielded six runs (two earned) on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.
Stolz had three hits (including two doubles) in four at-bats for Bethel-Tate. She drove in three and scored a run. Johnson tossed a complete game, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits. She walked two and struck out six.
Georgetown has three league games remaining this season, all of which are scheduled to be played this week. The Lady G-Men are slated to start the week with a visit to Felicity on Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m.