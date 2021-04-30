NFL

Bengals trade down, beef up o-line, d-line

April 30, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

After trading their 38th pick down eight spots to New England for two additional fourth round picks, Cincinnati kept their pick within the city, selecting Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman.

Carman, a 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman, played his high school football at Fairfield before heading down to play for the Tigers. After making a splash by taking star LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the first round, the Bengals turned to one of their greatest areas of concern — protecting second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. He was the No. 48 prospect on the Pro Football Focus Big Board and is most likely expected to fill in at offensive guard immediately and a potential offensive tackle candidate down the road. He’ll join a line with free agent signing Riley Reiff, former first round pick Jonah Williams and Trey Hopkins with Michael Jordan, Quinton Spain and Billy Price in the mix for starting spots.

Carman played more than 1,900 snaps at Clemson and 40 games in his college career. He fills a much needed hole in the Bengals line that needs more stability after quarterback Joe Burrow was hit 73 times in 10 games and allowed the third-most sacks during his rookie season before suffering a season ending knee injury. The running game also sputtered, although a season-ending injury to feature back Joe Mixon in Week 6 didn’t help.

Many expected the Bengals to go offensive line at 38 before the trade was announced as they were on the clock, but New England’s offer that comes with picks 122 and 139 was too good to pass up. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the team wanted Carman at 38, but felt like they had a chance to get him later and add picks. Taylor stated he’ll compete immediately at guard and be in the mix to start right away, but can play tackle.

Carman is described as a powerful athlete with great balance. A Dominant run blocker at the point of attack and has great poise as a protector.

With the 69th pick in the third round, the Bengals addressed a defensive need on the edge in grabbing Texas defensive end Joseph Ossai.

Ossai is 6-foot-4, 256 pounds and will be counted on to become a disruptive edge rusher immediately, trying to fill the void of departure Carl Lawson from the edge. Ossai is described as a disciplined run-defender who has good range and flies around the field. He had eight sacks and five forced fumbles in three seasons at Texas. He was converted from a inside linebacker to an edge rusher in his career in Austin. He was named a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team all-conference selection.

The two picks on Friday were all the Bengals had. They have seven picks on Saturday. The first three picks could very well be starters come Week 1 when the Bengals line it up in September.

In the final day of the draft Saturday for rounds 4-7, the Bengals currently have picks 111, 122 and 139 in the fourth, 149 in the fifth, 190 and 202 in the sixth and 235 in the seventh.

Trending Recipes