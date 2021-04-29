NFL

Bengals go with shiny new car over insurance policy

Evan Dennison [email protected]

The Cincinnati Bengals decided to go with the new Tesla off the lot compared to insuring the Porsche.

With the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bengals went with LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase over the offensive tackle from Oregon Penei Sewell.

It adds another piece of a strong display of weapons for Joe Burrow to choose from, Chase adding to the arsenal with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase reunites with Burrow after a 2019 season that ended in a national championship for the Tigers. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor called Chase one of the best receivers he’d ever evaluated in the draft.

It’s a great pairing, the sexy pick, but the ultimate question in the offseason was who is going to protect a quarterback that got hit 73 times in 10 games before his season ended on a freak knee injury against the Washington Football Team.

In a division that features prized pass rushers in T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett, those hits will continue to come. Penei Sewell graded out by many as a cornerstone at left tackle for quite some time over the next decade, some even saying he was a surefire Hall of Famer. But a receiver who opted out to not play in 2020 got his wish to play with his former QB, imagine that former QB had a say in the process as well.

The offensive line will be addressed, as stated by Taylor in his interview after the pick. This draft is deep with lineman that may not be the quality of Sewell, but can be serviceable for years to come. They added Riley Reiff at the offseason to play right tackle with the hopes of Jonah Williams being able to handle the left tackle spot presumably.

Friday offers a chance to address holes elsewhere along the front five, with the 38th and 69th picks. If they go elsewhere, it will be a real head scratcher.

But for at least the next three years, the Bengals have Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Joe Mixon under contract. Many will want to tune in to see that explosiveness.

This is the first time in the common draft era the same NFL team drafts in the top 5 a college QB-WR combo in consecutive years.

