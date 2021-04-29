HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Augusta building off strong cross country season

Evan Dennison [email protected]
Augusta’s Conner Snapp is part of the 4x800 relay team that has the Panthers optimistic they’ll be able to medal at the region meet in late May. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

After a record-setting cross country season in the fall, Augusta has translated that success to the track early on in the track and field season.

The Panthers are hopeful to continue setting records, the team already with school marks from individuals and relay teams in numerous events. In just one meet alone this season, they set five school records at the GRC All-Comers meet in Winchester on April 20. Braylie Curtis broke the 1,600 meter and 800 record, later topping her 1,600 time twice more of 6:09 to 6:08 at Tuesday’s Mason County All-Comers meet.

Conner Snapp broke the 800 record while John Paul Cordle broke the discus record and the 4×800 relay team of Conner Snapp, Bryant Curtis, Matt and Mike Jones added to that special day.

“Really from top to bottom we’re seeing improvement,” Panthers coach Tim Litteral said. “We’re seeing PRs and school records now and hopefully that will continue. We went to a meet the other night and every person PR’d.”

This all comes on the heels of Augusta’s first regional title in program history in the fall. The Panther boys’ won the Class A, Region 5 Championship in October. It all happened so fast, the team didn’t even have a full team until two weeks before the meet, adding the Jones brothers late in the season. Now with the pieces in play and more training taking shape, times continue to improve.

The 4×800 relay team carries the most promise currently. They’ve had a ranked time in the top 10 in the state and if that could hold throughout the month of May and into the regional meet on Memorial Day in Danville, it would get the Panthers four to the state meet in Lexington in June. Prior years even getting one athlete to a state meet was an accomplishment.

“Those four are our four key guys on the cross country team. We didn’t really know what to expect, we’ve done the 4×800 before, but not real competitive and it’s been a few years,” Panthers coach Tim Litteral said. “We got out at that first meet, saw that they were competitive and that drove them even more and continues to drive them as they continue to climb in the rankings. All four are very hard workers and want to excel. Matt and Mike want to go after something and they have that competitive edge and competitive spirit. Throw that in with Conner and Bryant’s experience in running and that makes for a good combination.”

Others including the four on the relay team have regional medalist shots elsewhere. That means a top six finish at the region meet and if not in the top two, there’s a shot at still qualifying for the state meet with one of 12 at-large bids in each event.

“You look towards the region, still a month away and want to see where your guys fall. Conner has an opportunity to medal in the 1,600 or 800 depending on strategy that day. Braylie is on the cusp of medaling and feeding off a strong cross country season. John Paul in the discus and Bryant in the 3,200 all have a shot. I’m not sure about qualifying for state, there’s some really good competition in our region. We’ve only had two or three medalists in region,” Litteral said.

Anything accomplished this season is just an added bonus for what could be in store for the next couple years. The team doesn’t have a senior on the roster as they continue to raise the bar for the program and hit marks that haven’t been seen before.

“Would love to get some region medalists and get a few to Lexington in certain events. It would be huge because I don’t have any seniors and everyone is coming back,” Litteral said.

Augusta returns to the track May 5 when they compete at the Bourbon County All-Comers meet. They have two more meets scheduled after that before the Class A, Region 5 meet in Danville on May 31.

“We’ve had four meets in the last 10 days with not much opportunity to train. We’re hoping to continue to see improvement, wait until May with hopes to get more training in,” Litteral said.

