Mason County All Comers about fine tuning

Mason County’s hands the baton off to Alix Flinders in the final leg of the 4x100 meters in Tuesday’s Mason County All Comers Meet. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Mason County’s Kyin Lewis throws an attempt in the discus. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) Bracken County’s Nicholas Cummins leads a pack of runners including Augusta’s Conner Snapp in the 800 meters at Tuesday’s Mason County All Comers meet. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Tuesday’s Mason County All Comers Meet wasn’t necessarily about the results, but a good midway point of the season meet for the teams involved.

Seven boys’ and girls’ teams convened at the Mason County Intermediate School for the meet Tuesday evening, the Lady Royals expectedly coming out on top by a wide margin while Harrison County topped Mason County in the boys’ competition.

Augusta, Bracken County, Lewis County, Holmes and Pendleton County also competed in Tuesday’s meet as teams prep for a full month before region meets begin the week of May 31.

The Lady Royals scored 317 points in the meet, Harrison County in second with 54. The Thorobreds outscored the Royals 149-120 in the boys’ meet for the top spot.

The results can be pretty much thrown out the window though, Tuesday’s meet especially for Mason County a meet to maybe try an event they may not normally do. With a team full of depth in nearly every event, especially with the Lady Royals, they can do that.

“This was more or less an opportunity to have an icebreaker for us. We break our season into thirds. Getting through prom was our first third with them having this past weekend off,” Mason County coach Mark Kachler said. “Then we need to get through graduation which will be our second third with our final third being the region and state meets.”

Mason County headed to a big meet on Saturday at Frederick Douglass.

Mason County’s girls are in a good spot with three relay teams and four individuals currently ranked in the top eight in the state according to kymilesplit.com rankings. They include Layla Henderson in the 3,200, Karis Applegate in the 100 and 200 meters, Rachel Payne in the 300 meter hurdles and 100 meter hurdles and Morgan Carpenter in the 300 hurdles while the Lady Royals 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay team are all in that mix. Royals Alix Flinders (400 meters) and AJ Barrett (pole vault) are also currently ranked.

“There’s no bonus points for being really good right now. We have to get to the end of season healthy,” Kachler said. “We’re in a pretty good rhythm as far as what we’re doing. Overall at beginning of outdoor season most schools were really behind where they’d be and are starting to catch up.”

Kachler’s end goal is a top five finish for the girls’ team at state and with the depth and clean bill of health, it’s possible.

For other schools like Augusta and Bracken County that don’t exactly have the depth in all events in being smaller schools, they’re focused on getting certain individuals and relay teams in form for a shot to compete in Lexington at the state meet in June.

The Panthers have been off to a record-setting season, shattering numerous school and personal records in the first part of the season. The boys’ 4×800 relay team, Braylie Curtis (1,600 and 800), Conner Snapp (800) and John Paul Cordle (discus) all own a school record, just within the past two weeks.

If they can continue on their pace, they’ll be in a spot to possibly put numerous athletes competing at the state meet, quite the feat for a school that is hopeful to send one most years.

“You start to look toward the region and see where these guys fall,” Augusta coach Tim Litteral said. “We’re hopeful to bring home some region medalists. We’ve only had like two or three medals in region in the past. From top to bottom we’re seeing improvement. We’re seeing PRs now and hope that continues. We went to a meet the other night and every person set a personal record.”

For Bracken County, new coach Rick Staviski is working on getting the numbers up. Staviski came over from Bath County last season, but didn’t get a chance to coach the team with a canceled season. It’s a similar situation to when he started at Bath County with just 12 track and field athletes and built it to 40.

“My focus is if I get the girls, the boys will follow. We’ll get there,” Staviski said. “We got like 10-12 PRs today, the weather today breaking helped us. I’m starting to like this small group that we have and they’re starting to figure out that it takes hard work. It’s not a social club and that’s where they are. A great group of kids. Great kids make great teams, not a coach.”

Staviski has pointed to Nicholas Cummins, a Lindsey Wilson signee and Damon Bryant in the 800 meters to be their top finishers, Payton Tully with a shot in the hurdles.

Tuesday’s meet was a welcomed weather day for the athletes. After seeing snow and temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s last week, temperatures hit the 80’s on Tuesday.

“It was great and you could tell it in the kids faces, especially since they lifted the mask mandate,” Kachler said. “It felt like a regular track meet.”