BASKETBALL

Lofton to play for Ballinteers in TBT

April 27, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]
Chris Lofton on the prestigious cover of Sports Illustrated back in 2008. Lofton will be suiting up with some former Tennessee players in The Basketball Tournament for a grand prize this summer.

Chris Lofton on the prestigious cover of Sports Illustrated back in 2008. Lofton will be suiting up with some former Tennessee players in The Basketball Tournament for a grand prize this summer.

Chris Lofton will get another shot to play for a million with some former Tennessee Volunteers.

The Ballinteers, a University of Tennessee alumni team announced Lofton as the first player on the roster to play in The Basketball Tournament this summer in July.

Lofton and the Ballinteers were originally slated to play in the 2020 TBT tournament, but had to drop out due to COVID restrictions and provisions. With the field limited to just 24 teams, Lofton then decided to play for Team KBC Crossover, but weren’t invited to the bubble in Columbus to play.

On Saturday, Lofton announced on Twitter that he’d be playing for the team for the upcoming tournament.

“What’s good y’all? My name is Chris Lofton and I’m excited to be playing for the Ballinteers in the TBT 2021,” Lofton said on the Ballinteers Twitter account.

Lofton had a memorbale TBT in 2019 in the Lexington regional. Playing for KBC, Lofton scored 50 points in two games, including 32 in a semifinal loss in which he knocked down eight 3-pointers at Frederick Douglass High School. In the two games Lofton hit 17-of-30 shots, including 12-of-24 from 3-point range, dishing out seven assists, grabbing five rebounds and swiping three steals.

The Ballinteers will play in one of the five regional sites in either Wichita, Charleston (WV), Columbus, Illinois or Dayton. The field will feature 64 teams in a single-elimination tournament.

The official application pool for the tournament begins May 1 and runs through June 15. The teams at each regional will be announced shortly after that.

Three other players have been announced to play for the Ballinteers, Lamonte Turner (2015-20), Jordan Bowden (2016-20) and Cameron Tatum (2007-12).

After playing at Mason County and winning a state title in 2003, Lofton played at UT from 2004-08 and still holds the SEC record for most 3-pointers made in a career with 431.

Trending Recipes