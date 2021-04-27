Lofton to play for Ballinteers in TBT

Whether if it’s the No. 3 singles player or the No. 2 doubles team, it’s been a complete team effort for the Mason County Royals tennis team early on in the season.

The Royals are out to an 8-1 start and undefeated in region play, showing they might have what it takes to claim a region title after knocking off three-time defending 10th Region champ Campbell County 3-2 on Monday.

What’s been the key to success?

“We’re experienced, we’ve got four seniors on the team,” Royals coach Andy Clarke said. “We’re serving very well and keeping double faults to a minimum. Doubles teams are developing in chemistry. We’re staying in points longer and unforced errors are being kept to a minimum. We’re not hitting tons of winners, but we’re not beating ourselves and getting good net play.”

That formula has been key for players one through seven on the roster, all playing key parts in matches throughout the season so far. Evan Kalb and Hanover commit Nate Campbell are undefeated in doubles play and haven’t dropped a set. Matthew Dodge and Cooper Rolph have helped win some matches at No. 2 doubles. Drew Wood is the No. 1 singles player while Evan Smith and Wyatt McElfresh have played solid at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.

“We’re getting contributions from everyone, every spot in the lineup. The win over Campbell County it was our No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles players being the deciders in the match,” Clarke said.

Smith as an eighth grader and at No. 2 singles, won a hard fought battle against the Camels in a match that lasted nearly two and a half hours and went to a super tiebreaker. Clarke points to their court coverage in singles play that’s led to their success and that falls back on conditioning.

“Athletic kids in good shape and playing deep into matches. The team is just confident. When they step onto the court, they feel they can win,” Clarke said.

Dodge and Rolph also pulled through in their No. 2 doubles match to secure the victory.

The depth will make for a tough decision to Clarke and his coaching staff come May for regional tournament time. While all seven have been contributing, only six can play in the region tournament.

“It’s a good problem to have. You can mix and match some of them with doubles play and some of them are exclusively doubles players. Evan and Nate are No. 1 doubles, but we can play them at No. 1 and No. 2 singles too. When we face regional opponents, we’ll usually play them in doubles because we want to get them a good seed for doubles at the regional tourney,” Clarke said.

The lone match they’ve dropped this season was a tight one to Russell. The match came down to a super tiebreaker and Clarke said if a few bounces here or there go the other way, then they could still be undefeated.

They’ve won all eight matches versus region opponents thus far that includes the Camels, George Rogers Clark twice and Montgomery County. They hope to continue building on that as the region tournament will be at Harrison County in a window from May 13-27.

They’ll hope to continue their strong region play on Thursday when they host Bourbon County.

LADY ROYALS TRYING TO GAIN EXPERIENCE

While the boys have used their experience to get off to a fast start, the Lady Royals tennis team is learning along the way as they’re off to a 2-7 start to the season. The team is looking to rebuild to getting back to their region champion tennis status like they did in 2017 and ‘18. Four of their nine players are still in middle school and have just one senior on the team. Emily Wood is the only player returning with experience after playing her freshman season in 2019.

Wood has been playing with Bailey Boone, one of the four middle schoolers the team is relying on this season as the No. 1 doubles team. The two have been switching things up, Wood and Boone playing doubles primarily, but also mixing in some singles play throughout the season so far.

Tori Lavinder has been locked in as the No. 1 singles player not dropping a match while Wood and Bailey will most likely form as the No. 1 doubles team headed into the region tournament in May.

While putting together doubles teams from the remaining six members on the team hasn’t been an issue, finding other singles players outside of Lavinder has.

“They’re just much more comfortable playing doubles. We’re just a very young team,” Clarke said.

Braelyn Crowe, Katherine Parker, Lainie Forsythe and Missy Reed have been alternating between singles and doubles while Claire McGuire and Aubrey Pfeffer have also focused on doubles play. Lavinder, Boone, Forsythe and Pfeffer are still in middle school.

While wins haven’t been easy to come by, Clarke is impressed with their determination early on.

“They keep fighting. Don’t have any player with more than one year of varsity tennis experience. Emily Wood played her freshman year and got one match last season,” Clarke said. “There’s so much potential on this team. There’s definitely been some individual highlights in the season so far, we just have to find a way to put it together all on one night.”

The Lady Royals will return to the court on Monday at Beechwood.