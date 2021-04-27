Lofton to play for Ballinteers in TBT

April 24, 2021
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, April 24
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Salt Lake City
10 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Practice, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped)
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, (Featherweights), Kissimmee, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
SECN — Florida at Auburn
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Michigan, Championship, Iowa City, Iowa
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ACCN — Boston College Spring Game
1 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh Spring Game
2 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina Spring Game
PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game
4 p.m.
BTN — Maryland Spring Game (taped)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. Spring Game
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Army at Navy
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Virginia
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Johns Hopkins
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Providence at Georgetown
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn St. at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Northwestern at Michigan
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee
3 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ESPNU — South Carolina at Florida
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
8 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Kentucky, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Third Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Third Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, Final Round, Wilshire County Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 261 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 261 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Boston OR Kansas City at Detroit
4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at NY Mets
7 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Chicago White Sox
9 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Miami at San Francisco
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at New York
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
8:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
NBC — Colorado at St. Louis
7 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Winnipeg
RODEO
11 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho (taped)
RUGBY
9 p.m.
CBSSN — MLR: San Diego at Los Angeles
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: Harlequins at London
SAILING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
6 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
NBCSN — USATF: The Drake Relays, Des Moines, Iowa
5 p.m.
NBCSN — USATF: The Oregon Relays, Eugene, Ore.
Sunday, April 25
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
2 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
3 p.m.
CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Endurance Cup, Monza, Italy (taped)
BOWLING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Milford, Conn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Duke at Virginia
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at California
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
7 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Sea Island, Ga.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan
2 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville
BTN — Northwestern at Michigan
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Georgia at Tennessee
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at UCLA
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at SC-Upstate
CYCLING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Liège-Bastogne-Liège, 161.2 miles, Liège, Belgium (taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, Final Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Gran Canaria, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, First Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Cleveland OR Seattle at Boston
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
ESPN2 — San Diego at LA Dodgers (StatCast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1:15 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Charlotte
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Brooklyn
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta
10 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC — Boston at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Columbus at Tampa Bay
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Nampa Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (taped)
RUGBY
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England
SAILING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Bermuda Grand Prix, Hamilton Bermuda
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Udinese at Benevento
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Wolverhampton
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at LA Galaxy
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA & Istanbul-WTA Finals
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds