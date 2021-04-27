HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Grannis sisters compete at state swim meet

April 27, 2021
A pair of Fleming County sisters, Leia and Ariel Grannis, competed in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state swimming and diving meet on Saturday in Barbourville at Union College.

This marks the fourth state appearance for Leia, a junior and the third for Ariel, a freshman.

Ariel, a two time all-region selection, swam in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly. Ariel swam a time of 1:01.60. That was good enough for 24th in the final statewide standings. Her final butterfly time of 1:02.87 was good for 36th overall in the final state standings.

“A chance to represent my school in the state meet is a thrill. It’s fun to get to that point, and nice to meet different people to compete with” Ariel stated. “I’m really happy to get to go in two events, and just hope to keep working and improve my times and my standings over the next few years.”

Older sister Leia, the school’s first ever state meet qualifier, was making her fourth trip to the competition. She swam the 100-yard breaststroke in a time of 1:10.88. That was more than a three second improvement over her time in the same event at last year’s state competition, and good for a 27th place overall finish, up from last year’s 39th place final standing.

“I’m just trying to improve my technique and times. Working through all the shutdowns and quarantines have been really tough. When school or the YMCA was closed we had to be creative with how we could work out, and sometimes it was tough to find ways to stay in shape and get in the pool. Now I just want to keep improving and come back for the best senior year possible. Maybe that will continue to help me get noticed by more colleges, and see where that goes,” Leia said.

Of his two state qualifiers, Panther swim coach Austin Hart said, “Leia and Ariel Grannis are two of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever seen. Throughout the pandemic, they have been driving themselves to practice and running through their own workouts without anyone else being there on our team’s off days. Not only do they work hard, but they have the best attitudes any coach could ask for. This is why they’ve made multiple state swim meet appearances.”

There is no down time for the swimming sisters as they have already begun practicing for their YMCA summer league, and preparing for their summer lifeguard jobs. That will lead them back into cross country competition in the fall.

