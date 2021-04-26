Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, April 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

COLLEGE TENNIS (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Final, San Diego

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Second Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Detroit

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

10 p.m.

BALLY — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers

MLBN — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Carolina at Dallas

PLL LACROSSE

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier Lacrosse League College Draft: Rounds 1-4

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Early Rounds

Tuesday, April 27

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA of America: The PGA Professional Championship, Third Round, Wanamaker & Ryder Courses, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Mets

BALLY — Cincinnati at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: TBD

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: TBD

