Mason County finishes 21st at state archery tourney

April 25, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Evan Dennison [email protected]

The Mason County boys’ archery team finished 21st at the KHSAA state tournament on Saturday.

The Royals put up a team score of 1,859 with 67 10’s on the day. Bullitt Central won with a team score of 2,013.

Scores for the Royals archers were Jacob Brown at 283, Colton Kinney 277, Dalton Hargett 271, Bryce Pollitt 262, Brad Kegley 258, Bradley Coffey 255, Daniel Klump 253, Zachary Miller 241, Nicholas Tanner 236 and Mathias Davis 231.

The top seven scores were used for competition. Brown’s 283 put him in a tie for 67th. Logan County’s Isaac Stanley and Harrison County’s Taylor Conway were the top scores with 299’s.

Two Lady Royals archers competed individually, DeAnna Roberts shooting a 278, Laney Gifford with a 251. Roberts 278 put her in a tie for 73rd. Harrison County’s girls won the team competition with a score of 1,980, McKenzie Settles’ of Lincoln County won the individual competition with a score of 298.

The competition consisted of four host sites at Warren East, Anderson County, Ryle and Lexington Christian Academy. Mason County competed at Ryle.

