Fleming pair of sisters compete at state swim meet

April 25, 2021
The pair of Fleming County sisters Ariel and Leia Grannis competed in the KHSAA state swimming and diving championships on Saturday at Union College in Barbourville. (Submitted)

The Fleming County pair of sisters Ariel and Leia Grannis competed at the KHSAA state swimming and diving championships on Saturday in Barbourville at Union College.

Ariel competed in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly. Leia swam in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Ariel finished 24th in the backstroke with a time of 1:01.60 and finished 36th in the butterfly in a time of 1:02.87. Sacred Heart’s Annabel Crush won the backstroke in a time of 52.66 and Sacred Heart’s Madeline Meredith won the butterfly in a time of 54.68.

Leia finished 27th in the breaststroke with a time of 1:10.88. Leia was the first Fleming County swimmer in school history to compete in the state meet three years ago. Notre Dame’s Lainy Kruger won the event with a time of 1:01.85.

Ariel is a freshman and Leia is a junior.

Sacred Heart ran away with the team title, scoring 407.5 points. Assumption was a distant second with 173 points.

St. Xavier won the boys’ state title with 537 points, Highlands was second with 201.5 points.

