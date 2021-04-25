Kentucky wins NCAA Volleyball National Championship

Thursday was just another step in Evan Schumacher’s remarkable recovery from a near tragic accident last year.

The Mason County senior signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and golfing career to Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.

Rewind back to May 7, 2020 and it was a day that ended leaving many wondering if Schumacher would live to see another one. He had fallen an estimated 60-feet from a cliff in Morehead off a rock formation, needing to get airlifted to UK hospital.

The amount of bones broken and bruises suffered were about as long as an 18-hole scorecard. His spleen needed to be removed, shattered from the fall and causing internal bleeding. He also suffered a broken right wrist, a dislocated right hip, a broken bone in his left knee and femur which required surgery. He had facial fractures, but avoided brain, neck and spinal damage.

A little less than three months later and against doctor’s predictions, the walking miracle that Schumacher formed into took to the tee with his Royal teammates at Eagle Trace Golf Course in Morehead to open up the 2020 season. Schumacher has played in big events throughout his high school career including three state tournaments, but that first tee shot may have been the most special.

“Especially not knowing if I would be able to play golf anymore or not. Knowing that I got to play made me work harder at it this past season because I got another chance to do it,” Schumacher said.

His high school career was a successful one, recording six top five’s and seven top 10’s. He finished runner-up in the 2019 region tournament and was the low man on the Royals in their 2020 state tournament trip that ended with a seventh place finish while they also claimed their first regional title since 2015.

While unable to attend due to a required quarantine, Royals coach Chad Mefford had been with Schumacher since he was in the eighth grade.

“He was a part of a young group that had a lot of potential including himself, Mason Butler, Logan Shepherd, Zack Ring and Kaden Grooms, who were all in seventh grade at the time. As time went on, Evan’s body and game began to change and progress. He grew several inches seemingly overnight and his game had to catch up with his size. Evan began to shoot in the 70’s during his junior season and showed glimpses of how good he could be,” Mefford said. “He’s a true example of resilience and perserverance. It was truly remarkable to see him play the game he loved and a join his teammates as the season went on. It was a joy to have Evan as a player, he’s definitely one of those kids that a coach will never forget.”

Schumacher chose Kentucky Wesleyan because he liked the small school fit and enjoyed his company with coach Ken Badylak. He plans to major in business management.

“They have like 800 kids there where as Kentucky has like 50 or 60,000. I’d walk past someone everyday and not know who they were, but at Kentucky Wesleyan I’ll know who everybody is basically,” Schumacher said. “I met the coach and talked to him before my visit and he was a really nice guy and they brought in one of the golf members as well and he was a really cool dude and thought it would be a really good fit for me.”

Since the accident, he had to transform his game a little bit not being at 100 percent but feels it will benefit him in the long run. With his 6-foot-6 frame and ability to drive the ball a long way, Schumacher said he specifically focused on iron play over the last several months.

“It was hard, especially with my swing because it was all messed up. I was basically afraid to hit it pure because of my wrist and I was afraid I was going to reinjure it. I just had to grind through it and hope for the best,” Schumacher said. “My iron play had to be developed more. At the beginning I wasn’t hitting down into the ball because I was afraid I was going to chunk it and injure my wrist again. After working on it hitting the ball more pure it made it a little bit better.”

Schumacher was also a vital part of the Royals basketball team this past season, one of the key members of the Royals rotation that went 19-4 and was a regional semifinalist. He played big off the bench in the postseason and the Royals may not have made the region tournament if it weren’t for his play in the 39th District tournament semifinals against Augusta.

“Basketball helped me for sure. Helped me mature a bunch being able to go from where I was from after my accident being able to look at things differently. I think for a brighter future and more positivity,” Schumacher said.

He’ll now go get to live out his childhood dream and do something he’s aspired to do since seeing his father Eric win multiple Chippeways, Laurel Oaks Classic and Firecracker tournaments locally.

“It’s amazing. It’s been a dream of mine to play college golf since I was a little kid. My dad was hard on me all through my life and he knows that too, but he pushed me to get to this level even though we argue and fight all the time still on the golf course, but he’s pushed me to be who I am today,” Schumacher said.

Eric still has bragging rights in the house, Evan admitting that his father beats him on the regular.

“I might not beat him, but I’ll try and talk as much crap to him as I can to try and get in his head. He still beats me,” Schumacher said.

Father time is undefeated though and something Eric admits might not be far off when Evan starts turning in lower scorecards between the two.

“His time is coming,” Eric Schumacher said.